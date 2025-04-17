Puerto Vallarta to Build MXN 40 Million Cultural Corridor Aimed at Cruise Tourism Boom

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional (Asipona) Puerto Vallarta will break ground this year on a 40‑million‑peso (about US $2.2 million) “tourist‑cultural and services corridor” designed to enrich the experience of cruise‑ship passengers and land‑based visitors alike. The flagship project is slated to open in time to capture spill‑over tourism from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, whose nearest host city, Guadalajara, expects an international influx next summer.