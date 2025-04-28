Puerto Vallarta to Launch 11 Water Infrastructure Projects Worth MXN 144.5 Million

Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González will unveil the package on Wednesday, aiming to shore up the city’s water supply ahead of the peak dry season.

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.—Seeking to head off chronic shortages during the hottest months, Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González will present a sweeping portfolio of 11 water-infrastructure projects this Wednesday near the Seapal Vallarta utility headquarters at 9 a.m. The works—financed through a 10-year loan totaling 144 million 496 thousand 517.7 pesos—focus on increasing potable-water production, overhauling aging distribution lines and expanding wastewater capacity in fast-growing neighborhoods.