Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 17, 2025

Today, Puerto Vallarta sees a current temperature of 24 °C, with a high of 32 °C and a low of 24 °C. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered clouds drifting across the bay. Light west‑northwesterly winds of 8 km/h will keep conditions pleasant for morning walks and outdoor plans.

Morning temperatures will climb into the upper 30 °C range by late morning. Light cloud cover in spots will provide brief relief from the sun. A gentle west‑northwesterly breeze around 8 km/h will help maintain comfortable conditions on the beach and along the Malecón.

In the afternoon, the mercury will peak at 32 °C (90 °F). With clear skies, the sun will shine unfiltered, so wear sun protection and seek shade during peak hours. West‑northwesterly winds will pick up slightly to 11 km/h, but they will remain light.

As evening falls, temperatures will settle near 26 °C. Winds will drop to a gentle 4 km/h from the west‑northwest. There is a 28 % chance of light to moderate showers after sunset, which could bring a brief cooling break.

National weather outlook

The National Meteorological Service warns that a cyclonic circulation over the northern and central mesas, plus low‑pressure channels and moisture from the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, will trigger heavy to very heavy rains along the Pacific coast:

Intense rain (75–150 mm): Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. Heavy rain (50–75 mm): Durango, southern Zacatecas, State of Mexico and Guerrero.

Durango, southern Zacatecas, State of Mexico and Guerrero. Showers (25–50 mm): Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz.

Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla and Veracruz. Scattered showers (0.1–5 mm): Across the rest of the country, including the Baja Peninsulas, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Temperatures will soar to 40–45 °C in northeastern Baja California and hit 35–40 °C in Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and the Yucatán Peninsula.

Winds of 20–30 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h will affect Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, while 10–20 km/h winds with 30–50 km/h gusts will blow across much of the interior.

Safety tips

Heavy rainfall may raise river and stream levels, causing flooding, ponding and landslides. Watch for flooded roads and fallen trees. Drive slowly, keep a safe distance and avoid low‑lying areas during storms. Secure loose objects outdoors and stay tuned to weather alerts.

Tomorrow’s weather in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, July 18, the day will start at 30 °C under dense clouds. West winds will stay light at 8 km/h. By early afternoon, temperatures will remain at 30 °C with a 92 % chance of light to moderate rain. Evening lows of 25 °C will arrive with a 100 % chance of showers. Keep an umbrella on hand and adjust plans if heavy rain develops.

Stay hydrated, eat fresh fruits and vegetables, and limit processed foods to keep your energy steady in the heat.

