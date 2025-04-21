Puerto Vallarta’s Catholic Church to Toll Bells at 1 p.m. as Faithful Mourn Pope Francis

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) has asked every parish, chapel and cathedral in the country to ring their bells at precisely 1 p.m. (Central Time) this Monday, April 21, inviting the faithful to pause in prayer for the repose of Pope Francis, who died earlier in the day at the Vatican aged 88. Puerto Vallarta, as well as those churches located in the deanery of the coastal and mountainous region, will join the rest of the nation in the ringing of bells.

In a pastoral communiqué circulated to dioceses . . .