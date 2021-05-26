Quintana Roo in the third wave of COVID-19

Despite the fact that Mexico has significantly reduced the cases of COVID-19, the state of Quintana Roo began to increase its figures, which is why the authorities confirmed that it is going through the third wave of the disease, and health protocols must be strengthened.

In an afternoon conference on COVID-19, the Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zerraga, said that the authorities are already taking restrictive measures to mitigate the increase in the pandemic, such as reducing mobility in public spaces and prioritizing essential activities.

A day before, the State Secretariat of Health of Quintana Roo (SESA) made an urgent call to the community, the business community, religious, social, and political leaders to strengthen health measures.

“We are at risk of facing a brake on the recovery if we do not act responsibly. The danger has not passed, the danger continues, but a large number of citizens and social actors act as if there were no health emergency ”, emphasized Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, head of the agency.

So far, Quintana Roo has 26,229 positive cases and 2,746 deaths due to COVID-19 and, although in January it was one step away from reaching the green traffic light, it now registers an escalation of cases.

This state is one of the most important tourist areas in Mexico, so during Holy Week, in April, it received a large number of visitors, who held massive parties and relaxed sanitary measures.

“Quintana Roo is registering a clear increase in cases this time. We are going with an upward trend in the speed of growth. This is an urgent call to respect sanitary measures; that the capacity allowed for each activity is respected, that they do not concentrate; let’s not have massive parties; that prevention habits are strictly adhered to in public spaces ”, emphasized the official.

221,960 deaths caused by COVID-19 were registered at the national level since the virus arrived in the country in February 2020. Of these, 265 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Alomía detailed that from week 18 to 19 of 2021 a decrease of 8% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) at the national level, accounting for 2,585,914 at the last cut. Likewise, 1,917,958 people recovered from the disease were reported.

As for the current epidemiological traffic light, it is green for Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero and Morelos; in orange for Quintana Roo and in yellow for Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

To date, the Mexican government has applied 26,953,788 doses of vaccine, which represents 21% of the population over 18 years of age. After a year of pandemic, the country has increased efforts in the vaccination campaign with the aim of reaching the winter of 2021 with the largest number of immunized people.