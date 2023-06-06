Record-Breaking Whale Rescue Season in Mexico: 13 Whales Saved

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - During the recent whale watching season along the Mexican Pacific coast, the Ecology and Conservation of Whales (ECOBAC) organization, along with their partner Rescue Assistance Network for Entangled Whales (RABEN), successfully rescued a record number of 13 whales, while further enhancing the world's knowledge of these marine giants.

Under the guidance of Astrid Frisch Jordán, head of ECOBAC and RABEN operations in the country, the collective mission remains consistent: rescue the marine leviathans and protect their habitats.

"Our primary focus is on two significant initiatives: RABEN, responsible for whale rescues . . .