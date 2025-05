Repairs at Well 37 to Disrupt Water Supply in 48 Puerto Vallarta Neighborhoods

Seapal Vallarta has scheduled repairs on Well 37 from May 14 to May 15, causing low pressure or complete outages for 48 neighborhoods; service will normalize by 6 p.m. on May 15.

Seapal Vallarta, the city’s water utility, has announced that urgent repair work on Well 37 will leave at least 48 neighborhoods experiencing low water pressure or total service suspension beginning today. Residents are being urged to take precautionary measures to ensure they have sufficient water for essential needs.