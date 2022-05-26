Request made to exhume Debanhi Escobar’s body to confirm cause of death

This May 26, Ricardo Mejía, undersecretary of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, confirmed that the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office will request the exhumation of the body of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, in order to standardize the forensic criteria on the cause of death.

Last Saturday, May 21, an inter-institutional meeting on the case was held at the Institute of Forensic Sciences in the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, it was there that it was determined that, in order to give greater certainty to the cause of death, the exhumation of the body would be carried out.

“By virtue of this, the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office will request the exhumation of the body from the control judge,” Mejía explained.

It should be noted that this derives after the authorities confirmed that in the event that any expert considered the exhumation procedure necessary, it would be requested before the corresponding judge.

As background, on May 19, the Undersecretary of Security confirmed that there are differences between the two existing expert records of the case.

According to what was mentioned by the official, in the expert opinion of the necropsy carried out by an independent group hired by Father Debanhi, it was found that signs of sexual abuse existed on the young woman’s body and that her death would have resulted from violence, which the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office has denied and insists the young woman fell into a well, hitting her head, which caused her death and declared it accidental.

For this reason, Ricado Mejía announced last week that what would be sought would be to issue a unified opinion as to the cause of death. At the same time, he revealed that it had been agreed to seek a third opinion, “a third opinion to strengthen the analysis and be able to clarify what the cause of death was,” said the official.

Regarding the homologation of the two opinions, the head of the Neolonese Prosecutor’s Office, Griselda Núñez, commented that a technical opinion will be generated by specialist medical examiners, in which both the Mexican government and international experts would participate.

Likewise, it indicated that, as a result of said collaboration, an expert was summoned who has presented opinions before the Inter- American Court regarding the deaths of women from a gender perspective.

So far it has not been possible to clarify the case of the young woman, who was found lifeless inside a cistern located inside the Nueva Castilla Motel located in Escobedo, Nuevo León, more than a week after the report of her disappearance.

