Sabores de Vallarta 2025: Puerto Vallarta Anniversary Food Festival

Join Sabores de Vallarta on May 31 at the Puerto de Luna esplanade for 40+ dishes from 25 top restaurants, plus mixology and live music—all free to attend.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Just in time for the city’s anniversary, Sabores de Vallarta returns on Saturday, May 31, bringing together 25 of Puerto Vallarta’s finest restaurants for a day‐long celebration of local and international cuisine. From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., food lovers are invited to the Puerto de Luna esplanade—situated at the corner of Medina Ascencio Avenue and Fluvial Street—to sample more than 40 distinct dishes crafted by the city’s top chefs.