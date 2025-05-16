Sayulita-San Pancho Ancestral Trail And Beach Access Blocked by Belmond Development; Breaking Federal Law with Impunity

The Belmond development in Bahía de Banderas has blocked historic trails and access to Malpaso Beach, sparking protests from residents, activists, and local organizations demanding restoration of public access, which is guaranteed by federal law. The State of Nayarit has turned a blind eye.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The ancestral trail that links the coastal towns of Sayulita and San Pancho in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, has been obstructed by a private tourist development, sparking widespread concern among residents, environmental groups, and local organizations. The Belmond project, which is actively clearing jungle . . .