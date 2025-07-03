SEAPAL Official Reported Missing in Puerto Vallarta

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have launched a search for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, SEAPAL’s head of transparency, who has been missing since June 30. Family and officials are urging the public to report any information.

Local authorities and civil protection units have launched a search operation for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of the Transparency Department at SEAPAL Vallarta, who has been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

Velázquez Rodríguez was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 30, in the Colonia 5 de Diciembre neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta. According to relatives, his last known whereabouts were near the cemetery area close to the intersection of Río Usumacinta, Río Colorado, and Brasilia streets. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The disappearance was formally reported to the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on July 2 by Velázquez Rodríguez’s family. The Vice Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons has taken over the investigation.

In response, a coordinated search operation was launched involving SEAPAL Vallarta personnel, members of the municipal Civil Protection unit, and other local authorities. Efforts are being made to trace his last known movements and gather any information that could lead to his location.

Carlos Alberto Rojas Hernández, director of SEAPAL Vallarta, confirmed the disappearance and said staff are deeply concerned. “We are hopeful and committed to doing everything we can to support the search. José Luis is a peaceful and dedicated person. There is no indication that he was involved in any personal or work-related conflict,” Rojas Hernández stated during a press briefing.

He added that the organization is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities and providing any necessary support to the family.

Friends and family members have taken to social media to share photos of Velázquez Rodríguez and ask for help from the public. They are urging anyone who may have seen him or has relevant information to contact emergency services or the local prosecutor’s office.

At the time of his disappearance, Velázquez Rodríguez was reportedly dealing with emotional difficulties and may have been struggling with depression. His relatives are holding onto hope that he may have left voluntarily and is still safe.

So far, authorities have not released an official alert or “Alerta Alba” notice, but the case remains active. The FGE has not ruled out any scenarios and says the investigation is ongoing.

The disappearance of a public official involved in transparency and accountability at a major public utility has raised alarm in the community, though there is currently no evidence to suggest that his role at SEAPAL played any part in the incident.

As the search continues, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information by dialing 911 or contacting the Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco directly.