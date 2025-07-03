SEAPAL Official Reported Missing in Puerto Vallarta

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have launched a search for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, SEAPAL’s head of transparency, who has been missing since June 30. Family and officials are urging the public to report any information.

Local authorities and civil protection units have launched a search operation for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of the Transparency Department at SEAPAL Vallarta, who has been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

Velázquez Rodríguez was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 30, in the Colonia 5 de Diciembre neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta. According to relatives, his last known whereabouts were near the cemetery area close to the intersection of Río Usumacinta, Río Colorado, and Brasilia streets. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The disappearance was formally reported to the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on July 2 by Velázquez Rodríguez’s family. The Vice Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons has taken over the investigation.

In response, a coordinated search operation was launched involving SEAPAL Vallarta personnel, members of the municipal Civil Protection unit, and other local authorities. Efforts are being made to trace his last known movements and gather any information that could lead to his location.

Carlos Alberto Rojas Hernández, director of SEAPAL Vallarta, confirmed the disappearance and said staff are deeply concerned. “We are hopeful and committed to doing everything we can to support the search. José Luis is a peaceful and dedicated person. There is no indication that he was involved in any personal or work-related conflict,” Rojas Hernández stated during a press briefing.

He added that the organization is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities and providing any necessary support to the family.

Friends and family members have taken to social media to share photos of Velázquez Rodríguez and ask for help from the public. They are urging anyone who may have seen him or has relevant information to contact emergency services or the local prosecutor’s office.

At the time of his disappearance, Velázquez Rodríguez was reportedly dealing with emotional difficulties and may have been struggling with depression. His relatives are holding onto hope that he may have left voluntarily and is still safe.

So far, authorities have not released an official alert or “Alerta Alba” notice, but the case remains active. The FGE has not ruled out any scenarios and says the investigation is ongoing.

The disappearance of a public official involved in transparency and accountability at a major public utility has raised alarm in the community, though there is currently no evidence to suggest that his role at SEAPAL played any part in the incident.

As the search continues, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information by dialing 911 or contacting the Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco directly.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have launched a search for José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, SEAPAL's head of transparency, who has . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
Scroll to Top