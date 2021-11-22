“There are signs of a fourth wave” of COVID-19 in Mexico, warns Secretary of Health

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, acknowledged that there are “signs of a fourth wave” of covid-19 in Mexico while attending the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding.

Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, and the fifteenth in the number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The country has spun 16 consecutive weeks of decline in infections and is at its lowest points of infections after a third wave that reached its peak between July and August.

But “today there are small signs of a fourth wave,” admitted Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, in statements in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,830,910 infections.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 130.7 million doses applied, adding 272,914 during the last day.

So far, 75.7 million people have at least one dose and 64.1 million have completed the vaccination scheme, that is, just over half of its 126 million inhabitants.

Looking to start a business in Mexico? Successful and Reputable Interior Design & Remodel Business in San Miguel de Allende For Sale

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN