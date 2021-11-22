“There are signs of a fourth wave” of COVID-19 in Mexico, warns Secretary of Health

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, acknowledged that there are “signs of a fourth wave” of covid-19 in Mexico while attending the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding.
Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, and the fifteenth in the number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.
The country has spun 16 consecutive weeks of decline in infections and is at its lowest points of infections after a third wave that reached its peak between July and August.
But “today there are small signs of a fourth wave,” admitted Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, in statements in Acapulco, Guerrero.
The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 440,000 deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 4,830,910 infections.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 130.7 million doses applied, adding 272,914 during the last day.
So far, 75.7 million people have at least one dose and 64.1 million have completed the vaccination scheme, that is, just over half of its 126 million inhabitants.
Looking to start a business in Mexico? Successful and Reputable Interior Design & Remodel Business in San Miguel de Allende For Sale
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Two Navy officials kidnapped by cartel found alive in Puerto Vallarta Four days after their abduction, the two officials of the Secretary of the Navy who had been missing since Monday were found alive in Puerto Vallarta. “We are fine, they did nothing to us,” one of them, Secretary of the Naval Zone, is heard saying in a video when she is driven by municipal police…
- “There are signs of a fourth wave” of COVID-19 in Mexico, warns Secretary of Health The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, acknowledged that there are “signs of a fourth wave” of covid-19 in Mexico while attending the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding. Mexico remains the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, and the fifteenth in…
- What are the most visited beaches in Mexico Of the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, 17 have beaches; that is, more than 50 percent of the country. Even the Secretariat of the Navy ( Semar ) registers a total of 440 beaches that extend along the coasts of the Gulf, the Pacific, or Atlantic. Thanks to this great offer of beaches, the…
- Ten tortured bodies hung over bridge in Zacatecas The city of Cuauhtémoc in Zacatecas has dawned another scene of terror exposed in one of its main highways. Nine bodies hanging on a vehicular bridge and another corpse abandoned on the asphalt strip of federal highway 45, in the direction of Luis Moya, shocked the residents of a town of about 13,500 inhabitants, in…
- Two Navy members stationed in Puerto Vallarta kidnapped by cartel Two members of the Mexican Navy personnel based in Puerto Vallarta have been kidnapped by Laisha Oseguera, daughter of one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the country, Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho, as confirmed by the Secretariat of the Military. The kidnapping occurred a few hours after an Army operation in the city…