PUERTO VALLARTA, Jal. — Sirens cut through the late-morning calm at 11:30 a.m. today, sending thousands of residents, tourists and workers spilling into designated assembly points as Puerto Vallarta took part in Mexico’s First National Drill 2025. The exercise tested the city’s readiness for a hypothetical magnitude-8.1 earthquake whose epicenter was placed 15.38 kilometres southwest of Careyes, municipality of La Huerta, at a depth of 11.3 kilometres.