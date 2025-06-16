Vendor at NASCAR race in Mexico caught diluting beer with dirty water

A viral video from the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Mexico City shows street vendors diluting beer with dirty water, raising hygiene concerns at large-scale events.

Nearly 50,000 motorsports fans packed the Hermanos Rodriguez Racetrack over three days for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one of the year’s most anticipated sporting events in Mexico. But the high-speed action and celebratory atmosphere were partially overshadowed by a viral video that has sparked widespread concern over food and beverage safety at large-scale public events.

The footage, circulated widely on platforms such as X and TikTok, shows street vendors refilling beer cups using water pooled at the bottom of their coolers. According to eyewitnesses, the liquid in question was a murky mix of melted ice, discarded cans, and even visible bits of trash.

The video quickly drew public outrage, with thousands of users criticizing the unhygienic practice and calling out event organizers for failing to enforce proper food safety protocols. Health professionals also chimed in, warning that consumption of beverages prepared in such conditions could lead to gastrointestinal illnesses, food poisoning, and bacterial infections.

“It’s not just gross—it’s dangerous,” commented one X user who attended the race. “We pay good money for these events. The least they can do is ensure what we’re eating and drinking won’t make us sick.”

The backlash has reignited long-standing concerns over food and drink safety at mass gatherings in Mexico. Events such as concerts, football matches, and cultural festivals frequently rely on semi-regulated vendors, many of whom operate in high-pressure, high-volume environments where hygiene can easily fall by the wayside.

Although food and beverage vendors at such events are subject to regulations laid out by Mexico’s Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), enforcement remains a challenge. COFEPRIS has published detailed guidelines on food handling and sanitation, including standards for water use, handwashing, utensil cleanliness, and temperature control. However, as incidents like this show, those rules are often ignored or bypassed in real-time scenarios.

“There are clear standards, but very little oversight,” said a public health consultant who asked not to be named. “With so many people, vendors, and moving parts, it’s incredibly hard to monitor everything as it happens. Unfortunately, it’s the public who pays the price.”

Organizers of the NASCAR Xfinity Series have not issued an official statement regarding the video. Nor has COFEPRIS confirmed whether any vendors will face sanctions or whether inspections were conducted before or during the event. Meanwhile, social media users continue to tag the agencies and brands involved, demanding accountability and calling for stricter enforcement at future events.

This isn’t the first time beverage vendors have come under fire in Mexico. In past years, similar complaints have surfaced after large events at major venues like Foro Sol and Estadio Azteca, with allegations ranging from reused plastic cups to the sale of counterfeit alcohol. Despite periodic crackdowns, the underlying problems remain unresolved.

Many are now calling for a complete overhaul of how food and drinks are handled at mass gatherings. Suggestions from the public include mandatory hygiene inspections, the use of sealed containers, more permanent food stands instead of roaming vendors, and a greater presence of health authorities at venues during peak hours.

Until then, health experts warn attendees to be cautious. “Look at how your drink is being prepared,” advised one Mexico City physician. “Avoid anything from an open container, and stick to bottled or sealed beverages whenever possible. Your stomach will thank you.”

As the dust settles on what should have been a triumphant weekend of racing, the conversation has shifted away from the racetrack and onto a much dirtier issue—one that may require more than a pit stop to fix.

