2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Playa del Carmen

Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.
There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.
But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.
Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence involving foreigners, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.
In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The fact the bodies were left together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.
There have been a series of brazen acts of violence elsewhere along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.
In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.
In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- United States includes the Mascota-Vallarta highway on its alert list After the United States government included 30 of the 32 states of Mexico in its travel alert, the American Embassy also calls not to drive on certain highways of the country, among which is State 544, which leads from the municipality of Mascota to Puerto Vallarta. In its most recent travel alert, published on June…
- 2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Playa del Carmen Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday…
- Tropical Storm Celia becomes the third named storm of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane season The National Weather Service has announced that tropical storm Celia has formed, the cyclone is located 450 km southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, in Chiapas (Mexico-Guatemala border) and 815 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. The storm maintains a north-northwest trajectory at a speed of approximately 6 km per hour, sustained winds…
- Puerto Vallarta achieves record air passenger arrivals in May Puerto Vallarta continues to prove itself as one of the preferred tourist destinations for national and international visitors, which is reflected in the record-breaking numbers registered in the arrival of air passengers at the city’s International Airport. Since the beginning of the year, the port has experienced an increase in the arrival of visitors; however,…
- Puerto Vallarta receives government report on landslide in Amapas To follow up on instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, authorities from the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), presented a report on the work and observations made on the landslide that occurred in the Amapas area in August of last year. In a meeting headed by…