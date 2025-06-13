25th Puerto Vallarta Film Festival Kicks Off with Free Screenings

The 25th Puerto Vallarta film festival launches June 13 with free screenings, industry panels, and highlights from Mexican, Spanish, and US cinema in venues across the city.

The 25th Puerto Vallarta film festival opened on June 13, ushering in four days of free screenings, conversations, and cultural exchange across multiple venues in the coastal city. Organized by the Centro Universitario de la Costa (Cucosta) of the University of Guadalajara, the event has grown into the region’s leading showcase for Mexican and international cinema.

All festival activities run through June 16 and remain free to the public—a commitment that has made the Puerto Vallarta film festival stand out for accessibility and community engagement. Audiences can catch seven feature films and a curated short-film session drawn from the Hecho en Jalisco and Premio Maguey sections.

Screenings take place at a variety of venues, including the Auditorio Dr. Juan Luis Cifuentes, Cinépolis Pitillal, the Domo Ixtapa, Universidad de la Veracruz, and The Top Sky Bar at Mantamar hotel. Each location offers a distinct viewing atmosphere, from formal auditoriums to open-air rooftop settings.

Beyond film presentations, the festival doubles as a creative forum. Cucosta representatives highlight its role in fostering dialogue, training, and networking among industry professionals, critics, and students. Panel discussions and Q&A sessions give emerging filmmakers the chance to gain insights from established figures in Mexico’s film community.

This edition places special emphasis on regional talent. Hecho en Jalisco features works by Jalisco-based directors, while Premio Maguey spotlights films addressing LGBTQ+ themes. Festival organizers say these programs underscore their mission to promote diversity and innovation in Mexican cinema.

International participation remains strong, with selected productions from Spain and the United States rounding out the lineup. Organizers note that these entries offer fresh perspectives and foster cross-cultural conversations, solidifying the Puerto Vallarta film festival as a hub for global cinema appreciation.

Whether you’re a local resident or visiting cinephile, the festival offers an array of events designed to inspire and connect. From student workshops to late-night screenings under the stars, the 25th Puerto Vallarta film festival promises to deliver memorable cinematic experiences to all who attend.