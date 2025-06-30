33 women rescued from human trafficking in Cancun bars during joint operation

Authorities rescued 33 women in Cancun during raids on two bars suspected of human trafficking and forced prostitution, placing both establishments under seal.

In a coordinated operation in Cancun, agents from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the National Guard (GN) rescued 33 women believed to be victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The interventions took place during the execution of two search warrants authorized by local control judges.

The first raid occurred at a bar located on 155th Street, between 44th and 46th Streets, in Supermanzana 100. Authorities found 16 women on-site: 13 Mexican nationals, two Venezuelans, and one Argentine. Investigators reported that the women were offering sexual services for 3,000 pesos per client, with half the amount—1,500 pesos—paid to the establishment’s owner. Private dances were also offered at a cost of 300 pesos, while drinks shared with customers were priced at 500 pesos.

The second operation was conducted at another bar in the same area, located in Block 73, Lot 12 of Superblock 100. There, officers rescued 17 women: 13 Mexicans, two Colombians, one Venezuelan, and one Honduran. Similar to the first establishment, the women were providing sexual services. In this case, clients were charged 2,000 pesos, with half of that fee allegedly pocketed by the bar’s manager. The women also offered private dances and consumed overpriced drinks with clients.

After the operations concluded, all 33 women were taken to the headquarters of the Social Representative’s Office to provide formal statements to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. These testimonies will be incorporated into the ongoing investigation files opened as a result of the judicial proceedings.

Both establishments have since been sealed and placed under the protection of the State Attorney General’s Office as the investigation continues. No arrests have been confirmed at this stage, but authorities indicate that inquiries into possible criminal networks involved in human trafficking are ongoing.

Human trafficking, particularly in the form of forced prostitution, remains a critical issue in tourist hubs like Cancun. Officials emphasize the importance of continued surveillance and enforcement efforts to dismantle networks that exploit vulnerable individuals, especially women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds or foreign nationals lured under false pretenses.

The rescued women will undergo medical and psychological evaluations and be offered assistance through state-run victim support programs.