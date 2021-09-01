40% of Puerto Vallarta still without water or electricity after Hurricane Nora

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, acknowledged that due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora last weekend, 40 percent of the municipality faces a crisis in the supply of water and electricity, for which he asked the population to have patience.

The mayor pointed out that to help overcome this situation, the neighboring municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, is offering support. “There are neighborhoods that have up to three days without electricity,” said the mayor.

The Potable Water, Drainage and Sewerage Services System (SEAPAL) of Puerto Vallarta reported that it works intensively “to normalize” its services since the damage caused by Nora to its hydrosanitary infrastructure, estimated to cost $66.5 million pesos.

As a result, the municipal agency reported, four of its water wells and “La Galería” are stopped “or their operation has been reduced; in some cases, due to being without electricity supply, which represents a decrease of 160 liters per second.” and “is equivalent to 13 percent of the installed capacity to produce drinking water.”

“The above causes generalized low pressure in the city and lack of service, due to high consumption in combination with low levels that some tanks still maintain, which happens in the neighborhoods of the El Pitillal, El Cerro, and parts of Centro and Cinco de Diciembre. In the town of Mismaloya, Amapas, and Conchas Chinas, as well as in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, the lower parts of Centro and December 5, the supply has been resumed.”

For all this, Seapal stresses, it is recommended to make adequate rational use of drinking water “in these moments of contingency, and it appreciates the patience, understanding, and support of the citizens”.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 100 tenants of the Rio Cuale municipal market were evicted around 5:00 p.m. when a loud noise was heard, and moments later a corner of the market collapsed.

Most of the tenants on the ground floor lost all their merchandise. The area was cordoned off and is being reviewed by Civil Protection personnel.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN