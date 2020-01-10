5.5 earthquake in Jalisco, felt in Puerto Vallarta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was recorded this morning in the municipality of Cihuatlán, Jalisco, where it caused no damage or tsunami warnings.
The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that this movement was located 120 kilometers southwest of Cihuatlán, Jalisco, at 09:21.
Despite the magnitude of the earthquake, it did not cause damage in the State of Jalisco, but it could be felt in five municipalities: Cihuatlán, La Huerta, Ejutla, Tuxcacuesco, and Puerto Vallarta.
Civil Protection of Cihuatlán reported that this telluric movement did not merit a tsunami warning.
