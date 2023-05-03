A Family’s Heartbreak: Vigil Held for Victims of Tragic Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Accident

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – On May 3, Juan Carlos Aparicio held a vigil at a funeral home in Guadalajara for his two brothers and mother, who tragically passed away alongside 15 others in a bus accident on the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway in Nayarit on March 29.

The depth of the grief is indescribable, as Juan Carlos lamented the loss of three family members at once. Despite the anguish, he expressed gratitude for the support from family, friends, and the community, who have offered unwavering care and assistance.

Among the passengers on the overturned bus were Juan Carlos’s pregnant sister-in-law and her three young daughters. Fortunately, the girls escaped with minor injuries. However, some of their relatives remain in serious condition at the Old Civil Hospital.

Juan Carlos explained that although his mother and brothers boarded the bus in La Federacha, Guadalajara, they resided in Tonalá. The city council provided burial plots in the Coyula pantheon at a reasonable cost.

In regard to the company responsible for the fatal accident, Juan Carlos has limited information. The driver reportedly died in the crash, and the bus owner has been unresponsive after an initial call. Juan Carlos remains in the dark about any further details.

As a father and husband himself, Juan Carlos expressed gratitude to the Nayarit authorities for their prompt response, as his family members’ remains were among the first to arrive in Guadalajara. He and his loved ones are staying strong for the four surviving children in the family, who are now safe.

Juan Carlos mourns the loss of his brothers, David and Moisés, aged 32 and 31, and his mother, Marta Alicia, who had recently celebrated her 60th birthday.

