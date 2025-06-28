Activists warn CFE gas plant in Los Cabos threatens whales and marine life

Environmental groups warn that a proposed gas-fired power plant in Los Cabos by Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission threatens whales and marine ecosystems in the Gulf of California.

A coalition of more than 40 environmental organizations has issued a warning about the potential ecological consequences of a proposed gas-fired power plant by Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in the municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. The group, known as the Ballenas o Gas (Whales or Gas) Coalition, said the project poses a significant threat to marine species in the Gulf of California, especially whales and whale sharks.

In a statement shared with the press, the coalition criticized the CFE’s plan for its lack of transparency and raised concerns over the ecological damage that could result from the operation of the plant, which would be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by massive tankers into nearby Pichilingue Bay in La Paz.

The group drew attention to the fact that the bidding process for the proposed Internal Combustion Plant (ICP) has not yet been made public. The plant was introduced as part of the Plan to Strengthen and Expand the National Electric System, a strategy presented by Energy Secretary Luz Elena González Escobar during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference on February 5.

Despite plans for the bidding process to be announced on June 11, no further information has been released, fueling further concern among activists.

Echoes of the Saguaro Project

Activists warned that the new plant could mirror the environmental failures of previous LNG initiatives like the Saguaro and Vista Pacífico projects, both of which were criticized for endangering marine life through increased ship traffic and noise pollution.

“Whales and marine life as we know them today at the so-called ‘World Aquarium’ are not compatible with the export or import of LNG,” the coalition stated, referencing the nickname for the Gulf of California, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rich biodiversity.

The primary issue lies in the increased presence of LNG tankers—some over 300 meters in length—entering the bay. These ships bring elevated risks of collisions with marine animals, a leading cause of death for whales. Additionally, the noise pollution from these tankers interferes with the animals’ communication and migration patterns.

Whale Sharks at Risk

Among the species most at risk is the whale shark, a gentle giant that frequents the waters around La Paz and plays a key role in the local ecotourism economy. The Pichilingue Terminal, the proposed offloading site for LNG, is located near the whale shark’s critical habitat, which includes breeding and feeding grounds.

“Environmental degradation is guaranteed if this project proceeds,” the coalition said. “The Los Cabos plant would directly threaten the habitat of whale sharks, a species that holds both ecological and cultural significance in La Paz.”

Energy for New Housing, but at What Cost?

The CFE’s gas plant is reportedly being planned to supply power to the National Housing Program, which aims to construct 3,500 homes in Los Cabos by 2025. While acknowledging the need for more housing, environmentalists insist that the solution must not come at the expense of the region’s fragile marine ecosystems.

“We believe it’s essential to create new housing alternatives for the population, but it’s equally important that they be accompanied by new forms of energy supply,” said the Ballenas o Gas coalition.

They advocate for solar energy as a viable, less harmful alternative. According to the group, energy needs can be met using a combination of renewable energy sources and battery storage systems.

“This model can solve the current problem without compromising system security, at a lower cost, and with greater benefits,” the coalition stated. “We urge the CFE and its head, Emilia Esther Calleja Alor, to avoid replicating the logic of the U.S. gas company projects that currently represent the main threat to the Gulf of California and the whales.”

A Call for Transparency and Sustainability

The coalition’s statement not only called for a halt to the Los Cabos plant but also demanded greater transparency in the planning and approval processes for all fossil fuel infrastructure. They criticized the government’s continued reliance on fossil gas in light of Mexico’s commitments to climate goals and biodiversity protection.

With no official bidding process launched and no environmental impact assessment made public, the coalition is pushing for greater oversight and a pivot toward clean energy development.

The proposed project is now drawing national attention as environmentalists, local residents, and marine conservation advocates continue to voice concerns over what they see as a reckless and shortsighted approach to energy development in one of the world’s most biologically rich marine environments.

Whether the CFE responds with revisions or proceeds as planned could set a precedent for future projects along Mexico’s Pacific coast.