ADO accident leaves eight dead on the Mérida-Cancún highway

An ADO passenger bus accident that occurred on the morning of this February 6, near the community of Nuevo Xcán, in Quintana Roo, has so far left a balance of 19 injured and 8 dead.
According to official information, the ADO company passenger bus allegedly overturned after a dump truck, which was loaded with material for the construction of one of the sections of the Mayan Train, crossed its lane.
Presumably and with preliminary information from the rescue forces, it was the cargo truck that invaded the ADO lane, so when trying to avoid it, the transport bus overturned. Elements of firefighters, the National Guard, the army, the Red Cross, and the Urban Rescue Unit attended the scene.
The emergency units of several nearby municipalities that came to the scene to help the injured, transferred the injured to different hospitals in the area such as Playa del Carmen, Valladolid, Cancún, Mérida, and Puerto Morelos.
In the area, there was a deployment of security forces that cordoned off the perimeter to allow the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the removal of the bodies.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.
In social networks, the list of passengers traveling in the ADO, on the toll highway from Cancun to Mérida through the Tintal, was released. It was recommended that if they were relatives or acquaintances they could call 911 to obtain more information and help the injured.
The bus that left for Mérida with 45 passengers fell off the side of the road between trees, near Tintal-Playa del Carmen, the events occurred near kilometer 242.
At 11:00 a.m., the National Guard, through its road information account on Twitter, notified the partial closure of traffic due to the accident, in the section towards Cancun.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- ADO accident leaves eight dead on the Mérida-Cancún highway An ADO passenger bus accident that occurred on the morning of this February 6, near the community of Nuevo Xcán, in Quintana Roo, has so far left a balance of 19 injured and 8 dead. According to official information, the ADO company passenger bus allegedly overturned after a dump truck, which was loaded with material…
- Coronavirus in Mexico: Latest news today, February 6 The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily technical statement, reported that this Sunday, February 6, 129 deaths and 10,234 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. With such figures, 5,151,525 infections and 309,546 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide. According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show predominance…
- Mexico is a paradise for medicinal plants, second worldwide Mexico has a wide floristic richness with 4,500 species. It occupies the second place in the world in the registry of plants for medicinal use, only after China, said the teacher in Sciences, Balbina Vázquez Benítez, who pointed out that 90% of the population uses or used some medicinal plant; however, only 5% of the…
- ‘Do not travel to Mexico’: CDC updates travel alert to maximum risk The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID travel alert for Mexico on Monday, recommending not to visit the country. In their update, the center highlighted the risk of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus during trips to Mexico even if visitors have their full vaccination schedule. In December, the…
- Puerto Vallarta expects 19 cruise ships to arrive in February Puerto Vallarta will welcome 19 cruise ship arrivals during the month of February, according to the maritime authority in the city. After 18 arrivals were registered in January, the nautical activity in the city remains steady during the month of February, starting on day 1 with the arrival of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship, and…