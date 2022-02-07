ADO accident leaves eight dead on the Mérida-Cancún highway

An ADO passenger bus accident that occurred on the morning of this February 6, near the community of Nuevo Xcán, in Quintana Roo, has so far left a balance of 19 injured and 8 dead.

According to official information, the ADO company passenger bus allegedly overturned after a dump truck, which was loaded with material for the construction of one of the sections of the Mayan Train, crossed its lane.

Presumably and with preliminary information from the rescue forces, it was the cargo truck that invaded the ADO lane, so when trying to avoid it, the transport bus overturned. Elements of firefighters, the National Guard, the army, the Red Cross, and the Urban Rescue Unit attended the scene.

The emergency units of several nearby municipalities that came to the scene to help the injured, transferred the injured to different hospitals in the area such as Playa del Carmen, Valladolid, Cancún, Mérida, and Puerto Morelos.

In the area, there was a deployment of security forces that cordoned off the perimeter to allow the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the removal of the bodies.

In social networks, the list of passengers traveling in the ADO, on the toll highway from Cancun to Mérida through the Tintal, was released. It was recommended that if they were relatives or acquaintances they could call 911 to obtain more information and help the injured.

The bus that left for Mérida with 45 passengers fell off the side of the road between trees, near Tintal-Playa del Carmen, the events occurred near kilometer 242.

At 11:00 a.m., the National Guard, through its road information account on Twitter, notified the partial closure of traffic due to the accident, in the section towards Cancun.

