Agroecological Market Yucatán Brings Chemical Free Produce to Mérida

/ By

Mérida Southeast Yucatán

Discover the Agroecological Market Yucatán at CICY’s Regional Botanical Garden on June 12, featuring 60 local producers offering chemical free fruits, vegetables, honey, and artisanal goods.

Growers and shoppers will meet this Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Yucatán Scientific Research Center’s (CICY) Regional Botanical Garden for the Agroecological Market. The event opens at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room of the “Roger Orellana” pavilion, where 60 producers from across the state will offer naturally grown products free of pesticides.

Small farms from Yaxcabá, Valladolid, Ticul, Mérida, Kantunil, Sotuta, Peto, Tixméhuac, Tzucacab, Mahas (Tixcacalcupul), Chemax, Temozón and Popolá will bring their harvests and handcrafted goods. Buyers can choose from a wide selection of fruits, vegetables and seeds, alongside melipona honey, traditional atoles, artisanal breads, herbal medicines, handmade crafts, ornamental plants and eco-friendly bio-inputs.

Jorge Urdapilleta Carrasco, technical manager of the ALISA Yucatán Network, said the market creates a fair-trade space for small producers to interact directly with consumers. “Our aim is to give greater value to the work of these farmers,” he explained. “By removing intermediaries, we ensure they receive fair prices for their harvests.”

Urdapilleta highlighted that many participants are in transition to organic methods. “These areas are committed to reducing agrochemicals over time,” he noted. “Our market showcases their progress and supports their shift toward more sustainable practices.”

CICY director Maira Rubí Segura Campos extended an open invitation. “We take pride in this gathering,” she said. “It not only strengthens producers’ networks but also helps them earn a month’s worth of income in just one day.” Admission is free.

The Agroecological Market Yucatán also serves as an educational platform. Visitors can learn about regional agroecology, meet the people behind their food and explore ways to support local economies. Demonstrations of traditional medicine preparation and plant care will run throughout the day.

Organizers stress that events like this foster solidarity and resilience in rural communities. By buying directly from growers, consumers contribute to preserving regional biodiversity and cultural heritage. They also gain access to fresher, healthier ingredients.

The market will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at CICY’s Roger Orellana Regional Botanical Garden, located on the Mérida-Valladolid highway. Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags and support a more sustainable food system.

Discover the Agroecological Market Yucatán at CICY’s Regional Botanical Garden on June 12, featuring 60 local producers offering chemical free . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top