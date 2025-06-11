Agroecological Market Yucatán Brings Chemical Free Produce to Mérida

Discover the Agroecological Market Yucatán at CICY’s Regional Botanical Garden on June 12, featuring 60 local producers offering chemical free fruits, vegetables, honey, and artisanal goods.

Growers and shoppers will meet this Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Yucatán Scientific Research Center’s (CICY) Regional Botanical Garden for the Agroecological Market. The event opens at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room of the “Roger Orellana” pavilion, where 60 producers from across the state will offer naturally grown products free of pesticides.

Small farms from Yaxcabá, Valladolid, Ticul, Mérida, Kantunil, Sotuta, Peto, Tixméhuac, Tzucacab, Mahas (Tixcacalcupul), Chemax, Temozón and Popolá will bring their harvests and handcrafted goods. Buyers can choose from a wide selection of fruits, vegetables and seeds, alongside melipona honey, traditional atoles, artisanal breads, herbal medicines, handmade crafts, ornamental plants and eco-friendly bio-inputs.

Jorge Urdapilleta Carrasco, technical manager of the ALISA Yucatán Network, said the market creates a fair-trade space for small producers to interact directly with consumers. “Our aim is to give greater value to the work of these farmers,” he explained. “By removing intermediaries, we ensure they receive fair prices for their harvests.”

Urdapilleta highlighted that many participants are in transition to organic methods. “These areas are committed to reducing agrochemicals over time,” he noted. “Our market showcases their progress and supports their shift toward more sustainable practices.”

CICY director Maira Rubí Segura Campos extended an open invitation. “We take pride in this gathering,” she said. “It not only strengthens producers’ networks but also helps them earn a month’s worth of income in just one day.” Admission is free.

The Agroecological Market Yucatán also serves as an educational platform. Visitors can learn about regional agroecology, meet the people behind their food and explore ways to support local economies. Demonstrations of traditional medicine preparation and plant care will run throughout the day.

Organizers stress that events like this foster solidarity and resilience in rural communities. By buying directly from growers, consumers contribute to preserving regional biodiversity and cultural heritage. They also gain access to fresher, healthier ingredients.

The market will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at CICY’s Roger Orellana Regional Botanical Garden, located on the Mérida-Valladolid highway. Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags and support a more sustainable food system.