Air Canada Vacations Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Cancun Bash for Travel Advisors

Air Canada Vacations invites Canadian travel agents to Cancun from November 4-7 for a special 50th anniversary FAM trip with training, leisure, and a grand celebration.

Air Canada Vacations (ACV) is rolling out the red carpet in Cancun this November as it celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special event dedicated to the travel advisors who have supported the brand for decades.

From November 4 to 7, ACV will host a four-day familiarization (FAM) trip that promises connection, education, and celebration in one of Mexico’s most iconic beach destinations. The trip, open to Canadian travel professionals, is now accepting registrations from three main departure cities: Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Priced at just $499 per person (taxes and fees included, based on double occupancy), the anniversary FAM includes roundtrip airfare from the selected gateway, three nights of accommodation at participating resorts, immersive training sessions, a hosted lunch, and ample leisure time to explore the area. For those traveling from other regions, connector flights are available at an additional cost.

A standout highlight of the trip will be a special evening at the luxurious Grand Velas Riviera Maya. The night will feature local artisan markets, cultural exhibitions, supplier showcases, and will conclude with a spectacular finale packed with live entertainment.

The event is organized in partnership with the Consejo de Promoción Turística de Quintana Roo (CPTQ), reinforcing the destination’s importance to Air Canada Vacations’ long-standing success in the Sun travel market.

“Our 50th anniversary is a celebration of the incredible relationships we’ve built with our travel professionals over the years,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations. “This gathering in Cancun is our way of expressing gratitude and honouring the trust and dedication of those who have been with us every step of the way.”

The trip is expected to draw top sellers, agency leaders, and long-time partners from across the country, creating a dynamic space for networking and recognition. With space limited, ACV is encouraging agents to register early to secure their spot.

To register for the event, advisors can select their gateway city using the following links:

The celebration not only marks a milestone for the company but also reinforces its commitment to the Canadian travel trade as it looks ahead to the next 50 years of vacation experiences.

WordPress Tags: Air Canada Vacations, Cancun events, FAM trips Mexico, Canadian travel advisors, travel industry news, 50th anniversary Air Canada, Quintana Roo tourism