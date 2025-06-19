Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Erick, which is causing adverse weather conditions across a wide region of the country’s Pacific coast.

The warning was shared through social media posts from multiple airlines and reflects a growing concern over heavy rains and electrical storms impacting air operations. The airports affected include Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Toluca, Mexico City, Morelia, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, and Felipe Ángeles.

“Due to adverse weather conditions due to heavy rain and electrical activity over the areas of the airports of Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Toluca, Mexico City, Morelia, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo and Felipe Ángeles due to the passage of Hurricane ‘Erick’, it is possible that the operation of our flights may be affected,” airline Viva Aerobus announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Viva Aerobus has since implemented its “Flex-YES-bility” policy for passengers traveling between June 18 and June 20, 2025. Under the policy, passengers may:

Change their flight date at no extra cost within 30 days of the original date.

Request a full refund for flights not used between June 18 and June 24, 2025.

Opt for an electronic voucher valued at 125% of the original purchase price, valid during the same date window.

Viva Aerobus has confirmed at least 20 flights were impacted on Thursday alone, with potential for more disruptions as the weather system continues its course.

Meanwhile, other destinations are also being affected. Volaris announced it had canceled all operations on Wednesday, June 19, at the airports of Acapulco, Puerto Escondido, and Huatulco, citing the direct impact of Tropical Storm Erick.

“Due to the passage of Tropical Storm Erick, our operations on June 19 at the airports of Acapulco, Puerto Escondido, and Huatulco are canceled,” the airline stated in a post on X.

Passengers with bookings to those destinations were advised to contact Volaris’ customer service channels for assistance or rebooking options.

Aeroméxico also issued a statement alerting passengers that its operations in Huatulco, Puerto Escondido, and Acapulco may be impacted by the storm as it moves through the Pacific region.

The airline has activated its standard protection policy, allowing passengers scheduled to travel to affected destinations to make changes without penalty. Travelers can reissue their tickets until June 24 or 25, depending on the original travel date.

As weather conditions continue to evolve, airlines are urging passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Travelers scheduled to fly into or out of Puerto Vallarta, in particular, are advised to plan for possible delays, as the region is experiencing heavy rains and storm-related disruptions tied to Hurricane Erick’s trajectory.

Meteorological services have not issued a direct landfall warning for Puerto Vallarta at this time, but the storm’s wide-reaching weather effects are already being felt across central and southern Mexico.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor official airline channels and airport updates throughout the day.