Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta

/ By

Guadalajara Mexico City Puerto Vallarta News

Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Erick, which is causing adverse weather conditions across a wide region of the country’s Pacific coast.

The warning was shared through social media posts from multiple airlines and reflects a growing concern over heavy rains and electrical storms impacting air operations. The airports affected include Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Toluca, Mexico City, Morelia, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, and Felipe Ángeles.

“Due to adverse weather conditions due to heavy rain and electrical activity over the areas of the airports of Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Toluca, Mexico City, Morelia, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo and Felipe Ángeles due to the passage of Hurricane ‘Erick’, it is possible that the operation of our flights may be affected,” airline Viva Aerobus announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Viva Aerobus has since implemented its “Flex-YES-bility” policy for passengers traveling between June 18 and June 20, 2025. Under the policy, passengers may:

  • Change their flight date at no extra cost within 30 days of the original date.
  • Request a full refund for flights not used between June 18 and June 24, 2025.
  • Opt for an electronic voucher valued at 125% of the original purchase price, valid during the same date window.

Viva Aerobus has confirmed at least 20 flights were impacted on Thursday alone, with potential for more disruptions as the weather system continues its course.

Meanwhile, other destinations are also being affected. Volaris announced it had canceled all operations on Wednesday, June 19, at the airports of Acapulco, Puerto Escondido, and Huatulco, citing the direct impact of Tropical Storm Erick.

“Due to the passage of Tropical Storm Erick, our operations on June 19 at the airports of Acapulco, Puerto Escondido, and Huatulco are canceled,” the airline stated in a post on X.

Passengers with bookings to those destinations were advised to contact Volaris’ customer service channels for assistance or rebooking options.

Aeroméxico also issued a statement alerting passengers that its operations in Huatulco, Puerto Escondido, and Acapulco may be impacted by the storm as it moves through the Pacific region.

The airline has activated its standard protection policy, allowing passengers scheduled to travel to affected destinations to make changes without penalty. Travelers can reissue their tickets until June 24 or 25, depending on the original travel date.

As weather conditions continue to evolve, airlines are urging passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Travelers scheduled to fly into or out of Puerto Vallarta, in particular, are advised to plan for possible delays, as the region is experiencing heavy rains and storm-related disruptions tied to Hurricane Erick’s trajectory.

Meteorological services have not issued a direct landfall warning for Puerto Vallarta at this time, but the storm’s wide-reaching weather effects are already being felt across central and southern Mexico.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor official airline channels and airport updates throughout the day.

Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
Scroll to Top