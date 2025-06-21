Alarm over growing organized crime in Cancun

Concerned parents in Cancun demand government action as organized crime groups increasingly threaten school zones, hanging narcomantas and recruiting youth.

A wave of anxiety is spreading among parents in Cancun as organized crime groups ramp up their presence around schools, prompting urgent calls for action from local authorities.

The concern follows a series of disturbing incidents in which drug cartel operatives have hung threatening banners—commonly referred to as narcomantas—on or near school property. These acts, often seen in areas dominated by criminal organizations, are being interpreted by many residents as warnings or declarations of territorial control.

At the Mario Pantoja Méndez elementary school, parents were shocked to find a narcomanta hung at the school’s entrance early one morning. Security camera footage from a nearby residence reportedly captured men arriving overnight to place the message. Though authorities removed the banner swiftly, the psychological impact on the community has been lasting.

“What worries me most is the insecurity,” said one mother during school pickup. “The authorities don’t patrol during school hours. What if something happens while our kids are inside?”

Similar accounts are surfacing from other schools across the city, including Technical Secondary School No. 28 in the Tierra Maya neighborhood. Parents there have described a troubling pattern of cartel members approaching young students near parks and bus stops—sometimes coercing them into minor roles within the local drug trade.

“They offer them things. They try to get them to distribute drugs. These people operate with total impunity,” said one father, who declined to give his name for safety reasons.

One of the main concerns voiced by families is the apparent failure of authorities to implement regular patrols around school zones, especially during high-traffic times like morning drop-offs and afternoon pickups. Many parents report feeling completely on their own, with no visible security presence as their children walk to and from school.

Earlier this year, at the CECyTE III high school, another narcomanta appeared signed by a group identifying itself as “La Empresa.” That incident was reportedly tied to drug trafficking investigations inside the school itself, heightening fears that cartels are not just recruiting youth but also establishing operations within educational institutions.

Parents are now demanding a series of immediate actions from municipal and state authorities:

  • Daily security patrols around schools during opening and closing hours
  • Removal of any suspicious or threatening materials found near school property
  • Rapid response protocols for schools receiving threats or experiencing cartel-related incidents

So far, there has been no formal statement from the Benito Juárez municipal government or the state Department of Public Security addressing the parents’ complaints. However, officials with the Secretariat of Citizen Security have said they are “monitoring” the situation and “coordinating with schools” to ensure safety.

But for many in Cancun, words are not enough.

“We’re not going to wait until something happens to our children,” said one parent outside a school in Region 101. “If the government won’t act, then we’ll start organizing ourselves.”

With organized crime deeply entrenched in many neighborhoods, Cancun residents now face the grim reality that their children’s education may be taking place in the shadow of cartel violence. The lack of visible deterrents around schools, combined with the growing boldness of criminal groups, is fueling fears that the situation could escalate if urgent measures are not taken.

