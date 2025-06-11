Alcoholics Anonymous marks 90 years saving lives in Puerto Vallarta

/ By

Jalisco Puerto Vallarta News

Alcoholics Anonymous commemorates 90 years of mutual support with public meetings in Puerto Vallarta, sharing recovery stories and expanding its reach across the Nayarit 2 Bahía de Banderas Vallarta region.

On June 10, 2025, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) celebrated its 90th anniversary since William Griffith Wilson and Robert Holbrook “Doctor Bob” Smith founded the fellowship in Akron, Ohio, in 1935. Under the motto “1935–2025 90 Years Saving Lives,” Puerto Vallarta’s Group 5 de Diciembre held informational assemblies in public plazas to raise awareness of the Twelve-Step program and bring recovery resources directly to the local community.

José de Jesús Estrada Limón, coordinator of AA’s Professional Community Cooperation Committee in Puerto Vallarta, explained that each service area adapts the anniversary celebration to its own territory. In the “Nayarit 2 Bahía de Banderas Vallarta” service district there are about 90 groups serving some 850 members, with meetings stretching from La Peñita de Jaltemba down to Tomatlán and Talpa. Events included open-air meetings in the El Pitillal and Lázaro Cárdenas plazas, educational forums in schools, and features on local media outlets.

“The support of the media has been crucial,” Estrada Limón said, recalling how Bill W, AA’s cofounder, valued partnerships with professionals and communication centers to spread the message. “Each group marks this milestone in its own way… in Puerto Vallarta there will be several public meetings, for example in the El Pitillal and Lázaro Cárdenas plazas, as well as school forums on alcoholism.”

Eighty-nine-year-old Don José de Jesús, who has been in the program for 38 years, shared his testimony of transformation through the Twelve Steps. “I started drinking late in life, around age forty; I joined AA at 51 and have now been sober for 38 years. I’ve truly lived happily!” he said, emphasizing that the program not only helps members quit drinking but also to build a balanced, purposeful life.

Estrada Limón also stressed that AA neither judges nor prohibits alcohol production or consumption by those without an addiction. “We’re a fellowship to help one another once the problem of alcoholism is present, and our doors are open to anyone in need,” he noted. Through this 90th-anniversary celebration, Alcoholics Anonymous reaffirms its commitment to community support and visible pathways to recovery throughout the region.

Alcoholics Anonymous commemorates 90 years of mutual support with public meetings in Puerto Vallarta, sharing recovery stories and expanding its reach across . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • Hurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricaneHurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricane Hurricane Barbara likely peaked and will weaken as it moves into cooler waters and drier air. Life-threatening surf and gusty winds will affect the southwestern Mexico coast. Hurricane Barbara, which briefly reached hurricane strength, has likely passed its peak intensity and is set to weaken steadily as it moves northwestward off the coast of southwestern…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top