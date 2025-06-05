Meet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year

The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and ‘Martin’.

American tourists are facing a wave of kidnappings in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit after meeting strangers through dating apps. On April 30, 35-year-old Jason Jacobs flew into Puerto Vallarta with plans to stay for a week. He never caught his return flight. When Jacobs missed his departure, his family reported him missing. Worried friends soon posted on social media that he had suffered a blow to the head. For days, no one knew where he was. Then family members learned about another American, James Leslie Martin, who had been kidnapped on May 6 under similar circumstances.

Jacobs managed to slip away from his captors and alert authorities. Although he has not shared every detail, investigators say his case follows a clear pattern: tourists connect with attackers on a dating app, agree to meet in a private space, and then end up held for ransom. On June 2, the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a joint alert after confirming multiple cases in Puerto Vallarta and nearby Nuevo Nayarit.

So far, kidnappers have forced victims to call relatives in the United States and demand payments ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. The consular alert warns that anyone who meets up in private homes or motels risks being trapped and extorted. Many travelers do not realize how quickly a casual hookup can turn into a nightmare.

Martin’s story illustrates the danger. He met a man nicknamed “El Gordo” through a dating app. Instead of a friendly meet-up, Martin walked into a trap. Kidnappers held him in a residential complex for three days in Puerto Vallarta. They sexually assaulted him and beat him. Then they transferred him to the Belamor motel in Bahía de Banderas, where the abuse continued. Martin managed to hide inside a laundry room until FBI agents, along with Jalisco and Nayarit prosecutors, stormed the motel and rescued him. Authorities arrested Edwin Aran, who now faces charges and remains in preventive custody.

Officials say more Americans have suffered similar ordeals over the past two weeks. The governor of Jalisco noted a related case involving four U.S. tourists, saying that is the only case reported. Local authorities initially described it as kidnapping, but he later called it an extortion scheme. In that case, travelers hired sexual services through an app, rented a house in Nayarit, and then found themselves locked inside and forced to relay ransom demands by phone. If the claim from the State is correct, that is at least six Americans who have been kidnapped, which the State is calling extortion, in Puerto Vallarta over the last month.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico urges its citizens to take extra precautions when using dating platforms. Its recommendations include:

  • Arrange meetings only in busy, well-lit public areas.
  • Never accept invites to private homes or motels from someone you have not met before.
  • Tell a friend or family member exactly where and when you plan to meet.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security alerts and make it easier for consular staff to help in an emergency.

The State Department rates Jalisco at Level 3—Reconsider Travel—and Nayarit at Level 2—Exercise Increased Caution. Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit top the list of areas with confirmed app-related kidnappings. Both spots draw thousands of tourists every day with their beaches, resorts, and nightlife. But poor choices can turn even a short vacation into a crisis. Every victim so far escaped or was rescued, yet luck should not be your only defense.

How to Stay Safe in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit

  • Always meet in crowded restaurants, cafes, or hotel lobbies.
  • Skip private venues when you do not know someone well.
  • Share your exact location and schedule with someone you trust.
  • Enroll in STEP to get security updates and stay in touch with the U.S. Consulate.
  • If you sense danger or suspect a trap, leave at once and call local police (911) or U.S. Consular officials.

The recent cases underscore a shift in how criminals target foreigners in Mexico. Travelers who use dating apps must weigh their options carefully. Simple precautions—like sticking to public spaces—can save lives. Authorities vow to keep hunting those behind these crimes. For now, the best defense lies in constant vigilance.

