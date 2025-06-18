American Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning

A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman lost her life at Santa María Beach, despite multiple safety warnings and the presence of a black flag signaling the beach was officially closed.

According to local authorities, the woman was caught by strong waves and swept away by the sea. Emergency responders, including firefighters and rescue teams, rushed to the scene in an attempt to revive her. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the site.

Francisco Cota, the municipal director of Civil Protection, confirmed the drowning and stressed that a black flag had been visibly posted at the beach—signifying that entry to the water was strictly prohibited due to hazardous conditions.

“The black flag was up, meaning the beach was completely closed,” Cota stated. “It’s part of our standard protocol to ensure beachgoers understand the danger levels associated with sea conditions.”

Authorities say the beach had been marked in accordance with the established color-coded flag system that indicates current ocean conditions: green for safe, yellow for caution, red for high risk, and black for total closure due to extremely dangerous currents or waves.

The Federal Maritime and Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) in Los Cabos had earlier reported red flag conditions at several area beaches, including Acapulquito, Santa María, Palmilla, Las Viudas, and certain stretches of the tourist corridor in San José del Cabo. A red flag signals dangerous currents and strongly advises against entering the sea.

In the aftermath of the incident, officials reiterated the importance of respecting beach safety flags and following instructions from lifeguards and civil protection authorities.

“This tragic event underscores the necessity of heeding our warnings. The sea may look calm on the surface, but the underlying conditions can be deadly,” added Cota.

Authorities are once again urging both locals and tourists to take safety protocols seriously. The flag system is in place not only as a guide but as a lifesaving measure, especially during the summer months when ocean conditions can rapidly deteriorate.

Zofemat and Civil Protection teams routinely monitor conditions and update flags throughout the day based on current assessments. However, they rely heavily on public cooperation to reduce risks and prevent fatalities.

Tourism in Los Cabos continues to surge, and with it, the need for constant education and awareness about beach safety. In high-risk zones such as Santa María Beach, warnings are issued frequently—particularly during seasonal changes, strong tides, and adverse weather patterns.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The U.S. consulate in Mexico has been informed and is expected to provide assistance.

As Los Cabos enters one of its busiest times of year, local officials are renewing their calls for responsibility, asking beachgoers to respect the flag system, avoid risky behavior, and help ensure their visit does not end in tragedy.

