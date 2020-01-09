Animal abuse case angers people of Puerto Vallarta

A case of animal brutality in Puerto Vallarta at the hands of a group of minors has caused indignation and anger in social networks.

The abuse was captured in an amateur video that the abusers recorded and posted on social networks. The video shows the individuals kitting the cat with a bat then picking the cat up by the tail and throwing it to a dog while still alive and watching the dog kill the cat while the kids laughed.

The fact was not so, but the child published the video on their social networks, which was later heavily criticized by Internet users as well as a group of animalists in this city.

Immediately after posting, the kids were met on social media with anger by users. There were even those who leaked photographs of the child’s house, as well as their personal data on social networks.

An award was offered for finding the whereabouts of the children and even requests to find and lynch those responsible were circulated on social media.

The anger was such that several people went to the children’s schools, whose parents picked them up out of fear that their kids would be assaulted.

The owner of the cat went before the authorities of the State Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint in search of justice, since animal abuse is classified as a crime in the state of Jalisco.

PVDN has chosen not to post the videos or photos of the abuse that are circulating social media. The photo attached to this news story is only for representation.