Another confirmed case of monkeypox connected to Puerto Vallarta, and one under investigation

With 20% of all monkeypox cases reported in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta leads the country with the most cases, with another one added this week.
The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) identified a new case of monkeypox, already confirmed by the federal authority, which corresponds to a 29-year-old man, a resident of the municipality of Tlaquepaque, who on July 3 began with symptoms such as headache, fever, chest lesions, facial and back papules, muscle pain and itching.
The man had recently returned from a trip to Puerto Vallarta, where it is expected that he was infected. After the analysis of the sample by the “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), it was confirmed as positive for monkeypox. The patient is in home isolation for 21 days.
Another case being studied now is a male resident of Zapopan, who traveled to Nuevo Vallarta during the week of July 3. On July 8, he began with symptoms such as fever, lesions, and pustules, predominantly on the extremities.
The sample was sent to the InDRE, and the patient is in home isolation for 21 days.
To date, the SSJ has confirmed eleven cases, ruled out three, and one is suspected of monkeypox. Of the eleven cases and one under investigation, seven have a connection to Puerto Vallarta and the area of Banderas Bay.
Epidemiological surveillance has been active in all medical units in the state of Jalisco since May 18.
