Anti-maskers earn a one way ticket to jail in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

The 2021 summer holidays began in Mexico and together with them, the arrival of national and international visitors to the main tourist destinations in the country.

Puerto Escondido is the most populated city on the Oaxacan coast and one of the main tourist destinations in the state; However, given the rebound in cases in this heavenly place, the municipal authority of San Pedro Mixtepec, one of the two municipalities to which this city belongs, declared a red traffic light.

In addition, they announced strict measures, such as two to three hours in jail and pay a fine for those who do not wear a permanent mask, in order to protect citizens and visitors.

The mayor, Fredy Gil Pineda, reported that his guard will not be lowered, and explained that the measures were tightened because there is a rebound in the number of infections and dangerous variants have been detected.

“We are going to make the determination to use the mask obligatorily (…) for a fine, people who do not wear a mask will be arrested from two to three hours,” the Oaxacan official communicated in a video.

He said that the decision on the sanctions was made because the municipality also faces a lack of oxygen for intubated people in the intensive therapy areas of hospitals.

The mayor clarified that mobility is allowed but under preventive restrictions such as the permanent use of face masks; a minimum capacity in beaches, restaurants, and hotels; restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages; and close bars, canteens, nightclubs, and discos.

“We have arrested 15 people in the last hours, who were caught in the streets (…) They are fined $500 pesos and in jail for 36 hours, there is no bail or community work,” he said.

