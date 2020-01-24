Apple TV+ premieres the new Chris Evans series shot in the Riviera Nayarit

Apple recently announced the premiere of the series Defending Jacob, starring and co-produced by Chris Evans with scenes shot in the Riviera Nayarit. The show will air on April 24 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Websites specializing in film and/or entertainment such as IndiWire, Collider, UPI, and Apple’s 9TO5Mac have shared the news, highlighting the return of the famous “Captain America” to the screen.

Defending Jacob is a thriller based on the homonymous novel published in 2012 by William Landay. Though it only has eight episodes, Apple TV+ is considering airing three episodes on the chosen date, then adding one every subsequent week.

During the series viewers will have a chance to enjoy scenes shot in the Riviera Nayarit during September 2019, when the production team, led by Chris Evans himself, stayed for over a week at the luxurious Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel to take advantage of the natural landscapes and luxurious infrastructure for their film.

The news gave the Destination a huge promotional boost—it’s gorgeous locations and spectacular scenery have been the ideal stage for more than one movie, TV series or, as in this case, a streaming platform.

The Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB) and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), as well as the Government of the State of Nayarit, work together to offer a series of services and resources for producers and directors interested in shooting in this tourist destination.

Thanks to their support, over 100 movies have been filmed in Mexico’s Pacific Treasure. Among them the hits Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Limitless, and Elysium; Cabeza de Vaca; TV shows from top stations, plus a good number of music videos and TV commercials.