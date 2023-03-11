Art exhibit dedicated to National Tequila Day opens at Puerto Vallarta Airport

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – As part of the celebration activities for National Tequila Day, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is hosting the exhibition De la Pureza del Agave, by artist Juan Carlos Santoscoy, which will be shown until the first half of April.

The inauguration event and ribbon cutting of this exhibition was attended by Alfonso Mojica, director of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT), Mario Barriga, General Director of the International Convention Center, Miguel Cravioto, spokesman for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) and Juan Carlos Santoscoy, Artist.

The General Director of the Tequila Chamber, Alfonso Mojica, highlighted that Tequila production exceeds 651 million liters that reach the palates of the world through more than 2,150 Tequila brands and exports at the end of last year totaled more than 416 million liters.

“We are convinced that tequila has been a determining factor in boosting our nation’s tourism sector. In recent years, the close relationship between the tourism pairing and the tequila culture is notable; That is why, within the framework of National Tequila Day, we are proud to create this alliance with the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Juan Carlos Santoscoy in order to show everyone who has Puerto Vallarta as their destination, the greatness of the tequila industry and the importance of the spirit for Mexico,” he said.

The exhibition De la Pureza del Agave consists of 14 works; 7 of them will be located in the Migration area and another 7 in the connector corridor of the Airport. The collection aims to capture the emotions of the artist, the experiences, flavor, color, and aromas that are found in his inner world and that extend towards the magic of the Agavero Landscape.

Miguel Cravioto, Head of Communication for GAP, the company that manages the Puerto Vallarta Airport, emphasized the importance that being part of these regional cultural exhibition activities has for the aerodrome.

“Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is committed to the development and exposure of the region where the tequila denomination of origin exists. Through these events that encourage regional art, we can celebrate and position its attractions and continue promoting it as one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.”

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport continues to grow, in the first two months of 2023 it has had an increase in passenger traffic of 39 percent, compared to the same period in 2022.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is working to improve the airport facilities through the construction of Terminal 2, which will become the first in Latin America designed with the standards to be certified as a Net Zero building (aimed at reducing to zero carbon emissions), in addition to other expansion projects that will be completed next year. In short, the investment allocated to the Puerto Vallarta 2020-2024 Plan project is $7 billion pesos.

