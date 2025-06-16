Authorities raid five homes in Cancún and Playa del Carmen in anti-drug operation

State officials in Cancún and Playa del Carmen carried out five coordinated raids, seizing narcotics and arresting three men as part of an inter-agency crackdown on drug trafficking.

In a joint operation aimed at disrupting local drug trafficking networks, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed that five search warrants were executed this week across Cancún and Playa del Carmen, resulting in the seizure of various narcotic-like substances and the arrest of three men.

The coordinated effort included participation from the Interinstitutional Group, made up of the Mexican Navy (SEMAR), the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), and the National Guard, operating in close coordination with FGE investigators.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the first wave of operations began in Cancún’s Supermanzana 95, Block 107, where agents entered a residence and discovered multiple bags containing a green, dried plant material resembling marijuana. A white, solid substance believed to be cocaine was also found inside the property.

A second search took place on La Tabasqueña Street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. There, law enforcement recovered more green, dry plant material, plastic containers, and gram scales commonly used for portioning drugs. A man identified as Manuel de Jesús “N.” was taken into custody during the raid. Officers also found suspected drug doses in his possession at the time of arrest.

The third operation, also in Cancún and again in Supermanzana 95—this time between 8th and 10th Streets—turned up additional bags of what authorities believe to be marijuana, as well as a granular white substance consistent with illegal narcotics.

In Playa del Carmen, the fourth raid was conducted in Block 312 of the Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhood. Authorities seized more quantities of green, dried plant matter suspected to be marijuana and additional illicit materials. During surveillance near the residence, officers apprehended Abraham “N.”, who was found carrying suspected narcotics.

The fifth and final search occurred on CTM Avenue, between Viveros Street and De las Garzas Avenue, in the Villas del Sol subdivision. Once again, officers found marijuana-like material along with a crystalline substance, potentially methamphetamine. Mauricio Felipe “N.” was detained nearby after being found in possession of substances suspected to be illegal drugs.

All seized materials have been turned over to forensic experts, who are working to formally identify and quantify the drugs collected during the raids. The evidence will be used as part of the ongoing criminal investigations.

The three detainees were handed over to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Drug Dealing Crimes, which will determine their legal status in accordance with constitutional procedures.

Authorities did not disclose the total quantity of drugs seized or whether the raids are linked to any broader criminal investigation or drug trafficking organization. However, the involvement of multiple federal and military agencies suggests a heightened level of concern about organized drug activity in the region.

Both Cancún and Playa del Carmen, known globally for their tourism industries, have seen an uptick in law enforcement activity in recent months as local and federal agencies step up efforts to dismantle drug operations that contribute to rising violence in Quintana Roo.

The Attorney General’s Office has not ruled out further arrests as the investigation continues.