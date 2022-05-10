Authorities searching Nueva Castilla Motel again for new evidence in the Debanhi Escobar case

Authorities in Nuevo León carried out a new search of the Nueva Castilla Hotel in pursuit of new evidence in the investigation of the death of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.
The search is focused on the restaurant area, a point from which images were obtained from a couple of video surveillance cameras, in which Debanhi’s passage was recorded during the early hours of April 9, the day she disappeared.
A camera installed in the restaurant showed that at 5:47 that Saturday a vehicle stopped on the side of the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway, in front of the motel door. The images show that a man got into the vehicle.
The prosecutor specializing in Femicide and Crimes against women, Griselda Núñez, reported that this car is not related to the case of the disappearance and explained that the investigations determined that it was a couple who was leaving the motel through the Didi app, and authorities know the identities of the couple and the driver, who are not suspects.
“There is a couple that requested the car service and that is captured by the exit of the hotel in which it is seen that they leave walking towards Laredo highway. Later, in the camera of the restaurant, the person who boards the vehicle is observed,” explained the prosecutor.
The video in question shows various parts of the property, such as a buffet table, a door that leads to the area of pools and cisterns – where the body of the 18-year-old girl was located -, as well as the bars that face the road. After 5:30 in the morning, the image of a car outside the facilities and a man boarding it was recorded.
At first, it was speculated that the person who got into the vehicle could be Debanhi. However, this version was discarded by the authorities, since it was an unidentified male person. This is just one of the videos that were recorded inside the building.
In addition to this vehicle, a Chevrolet truck with plates EX68-958 was identified in the security footage, which entered the motel five minutes after Debanhi. This vehicle was captured by cameras 1 and 2, installed at the entrance and exit of the motel, but until now a possible relationship with the case has not been established.
After the lifeless body of the 18-year-old girl was found, the hotel was placed under the control of authorities, however, each new search that is carried out must have a judge’s order to validate any evidence that could be found.
Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, has reiterated on several occasions that his daughter was murdered since the results of the autopsy that he additionally requested from a group of specialists indicated that the death of the young woman was not accidental, so there are differences between the necropsy carried out by the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) and the independent autopsy ordered by the family.
“Well, there are many differences, there are more than three. The Prosecutor’s Office will analyze them and promptly they must determine that it was not an accident, that she did not die there alone,” said Mario Escobar.
Debanhi’s body was located thirteen days after the day of her disappearance, in one of the disused cisterns of the Nueva Castilla Motel. According to the State Prosecutor’s Office, the cause of his death was due to a “deep skull contusion”.
