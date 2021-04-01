Bacterial levels at Los Muertos beach in Puerto Vallarta have dropped, according to Seapal

A new study carried out on the waters of Los Muertos and Cuale beaches revealed that both are now suitable for recreational use.

This new bacterial test, carried out by the water operator in the city, Seapal Vallarta, revealed that the levels of enterococci are between 10 and 10 P / 100ml, after they were above 200, the maximum level allowed by the NMX standard. -AA-120-SCFI-2006.

At the facilities of the Seapal water treatment plant, the study was carried out and there the mayor Jorge Quintero Alvarado, accompanied by the operational director of Sepal Vallarta, Oscar Castellón; the director of Beach Tourism, Susana Rodríguez and; the director of the Eighth Health Region, Vladimir Atilano Barraza, presented the results of the study carried out today.

“Our beaches are clean and ready to receive tourism,” said the mayor, noting that studies will continue to be carried out on the beaches in order to know the quality of their water.

Last week, the Jalisco Health Secretariat and the Coprisjal announced that the Los Muertos and Cuale beaches had levels above 260 and 270 enterococci per 100 milliliters, when their maximum allowed level is 200, which forced the authorities to decree both beaches unsuitable for recreational use.

No representative from the Jalisco Health Secretariat or Coprisjal were present at today’s announcement by Seapal that their tests show 260 parts per million drop in bacteria compared to tests done just last week.

