Bahía de Banderas Joins Jalisco Climate Alliance to Tackle Water and Land Use

The Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA) officially joined the Jalisco Climate Alliance to steer private-sector efforts against the effects of climate change. The announcement came during a working meeting hosted by the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) to align local business interests with state goals.

Paola Bauche Petersen, head of Semadet, and Fernando Castro Rubio, president of AEBBA, led the session focused on fortifying environmental actions across the North Coast–Western Sierra region. They agreed on a joint agenda built around five core priorities:

Water Management: Develop strategies to safeguard water supplies and improve distribution.

Develop strategies to safeguard water supplies and improve distribution. Protected Natural Areas (PNAs): Strengthen conservation efforts for existing reserves and support the creation of new ones.

Strengthen conservation efforts for existing reserves and support the creation of new ones. Sustainable Tourism: Promote tourism models that respect ecological limits and benefit local communities.

Promote tourism models that respect ecological limits and benefit local communities. Ecological Land Use Planning: Guide urban and rural development to minimize habitat loss.

Guide urban and rural development to minimize habitat loss. Environmental Conservation Mechanisms: Expand tools like Payment for Environmental Services to reward conservation.

Expanding Payment for Environmental Services

Marciano Valtierra Azotla, head of Jalisco’s National Forestry Commission office (CONAFOR), underscored the need to deepen institutional and business synergies. By scaling up the Payment for Environmental Services (PSA) mechanism, the alliance aims to channel private funding into the Sierra de Vallejo – Río Ameca Biosphere Reserve and emerging areas such as Los Arcos National Park.

“The private sector has a key role in financing and managing our natural assets,” Valtierra said. “By working together, we can build resilient landscapes and communities.” He added that tackling deforestation and forest fires will require innovative production practices developed alongside local residents and entrepreneurs.

Aligning with State and Global Goals

Secretary Paola Bauche highlighted how the new partnership supports Jalisco’s Development and Governance Plan for 2024–2030. The plan sets a sustainable vision that matches the international 30×30 target, which calls for protecting 30 percent of land and marine areas by 2030.

“Joining the Jalisco Climate Alliance ensures that businesses share our commitment to biodiversity, ecosystem services, and natural capital,” Bauche said. “We need every sector on board to meet our conservation goals and secure Jalisco’s resources for future generations.”

Driving Impact through Private-Public Collaboration

By entering the Jalisco Climate Alliance, AEBBA commits its members to the joint agenda and pledges to report progress regularly. The alliance will monitor key indicators, such as water quality metrics and tourism impacts, to gauge success and adjust tactics.

Fernando Castro Rubio noted that AEBBA’s membership reflects growing business awareness of climate risks and opportunities. “Our companies understand that a stable environment underpins long-term prosperity,” he said. “This alliance gives us a clear roadmap for action and a platform to share best practices.”

Through regular meetings, technical workshops, and shared research, the alliance aims to convert the joint agenda into tangible projects. Early initiatives include piloting low-impact tourism trails in Bahía de Banderas and launching watershed restoration projects in the Western Sierra.