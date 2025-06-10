Bahía de Banderas Joins Jalisco Climate Alliance to Tackle Water and Land Use

/ AEBBA, Bahía de Banderas, Environmental Conservation, Jalisco Climate Change, Payment for Environmental Services, Protected Areas, sustainable tourism, Water Management / By

Puerto Vallarta News

The Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA) joined the Jalisco Climate Alliance to advance water management, protect natural areas, and boost sustainable tourism through a shared agenda that drives environmental conservation across the state.

The Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA) officially joined the Jalisco Climate Alliance to steer private-sector efforts against the effects of climate change. The announcement came during a working meeting hosted by the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) to align local business interests with state goals.

Paola Bauche Petersen, head of Semadet, and Fernando Castro Rubio, president of AEBBA, led the session focused on fortifying environmental actions across the North Coast–Western Sierra region. They agreed on a joint agenda built around five core priorities:

  • Water Management: Develop strategies to safeguard water supplies and improve distribution.
  • Protected Natural Areas (PNAs): Strengthen conservation efforts for existing reserves and support the creation of new ones.
  • Sustainable Tourism: Promote tourism models that respect ecological limits and benefit local communities.
  • Ecological Land Use Planning: Guide urban and rural development to minimize habitat loss.
  • Environmental Conservation Mechanisms: Expand tools like Payment for Environmental Services to reward conservation.

Expanding Payment for Environmental Services

Marciano Valtierra Azotla, head of Jalisco’s National Forestry Commission office (CONAFOR), underscored the need to deepen institutional and business synergies. By scaling up the Payment for Environmental Services (PSA) mechanism, the alliance aims to channel private funding into the Sierra de Vallejo – Río Ameca Biosphere Reserve and emerging areas such as Los Arcos National Park.

“The private sector has a key role in financing and managing our natural assets,” Valtierra said. “By working together, we can build resilient landscapes and communities.” He added that tackling deforestation and forest fires will require innovative production practices developed alongside local residents and entrepreneurs.

Aligning with State and Global Goals

Secretary Paola Bauche highlighted how the new partnership supports Jalisco’s Development and Governance Plan for 2024–2030. The plan sets a sustainable vision that matches the international 30×30 target, which calls for protecting 30 percent of land and marine areas by 2030.

“Joining the Jalisco Climate Alliance ensures that businesses share our commitment to biodiversity, ecosystem services, and natural capital,” Bauche said. “We need every sector on board to meet our conservation goals and secure Jalisco’s resources for future generations.”

Driving Impact through Private-Public Collaboration

By entering the Jalisco Climate Alliance, AEBBA commits its members to the joint agenda and pledges to report progress regularly. The alliance will monitor key indicators, such as water quality metrics and tourism impacts, to gauge success and adjust tactics.

Fernando Castro Rubio noted that AEBBA’s membership reflects growing business awareness of climate risks and opportunities. “Our companies understand that a stable environment underpins long-term prosperity,” he said. “This alliance gives us a clear roadmap for action and a platform to share best practices.”

Through regular meetings, technical workshops, and shared research, the alliance aims to convert the joint agenda into tangible projects. Early initiatives include piloting low-impact tourism trails in Bahía de Banderas and launching watershed restoration projects in the Western Sierra.

The Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Business Association (AEBBA) joined the Jalisco Climate Alliance to advance water management, protect natural . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top