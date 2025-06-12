Banderas Bay Cemetery Crisis Strains Municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit

/ By

Jalisco Puerto Vallarta News

The Banderas Bay area cemetery crisis leaves Cabo Corrientes, Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas scrambling for burial spaces as overcrowding and legal hurdles stall new cemetery projects.

The three municipalities that form the Bay Area Metropolitan Zone—Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas in Nayarit—are scrambling to find room for their deceased. Existing cemeteries are full or lack clear legal status, and new burial grounds remain on hold.

In Cabo Corrientes, six small cemeteries serve each of the region’s towns. But the main cemetery in El Tuito, the municipal seat, has operated beyond capacity since the previous administration. Mayor Joaquín Romero Bravo says the city council is working to secure legal approval for an expansion next to the existing site. “We have land ready, but we need clear title and permits before digging graves,” he explains. Months of paperwork have delayed the project, and families are growing anxious for a solution.

Puerto Vallarta’s municipal cemeteries also reached capacity earlier this year. Only a handful of plots remain at Cementerio El Progreso, and projections show those spaces run out by June 2025. The last two administrations—first under Morena’s Luis Michel and then his deputy José Martínez—began land acquisition and site development in the hamlet of El Zancudo. More than 100 million pesos covered land purchase and preliminary work, but the site still lacks roads, fencing and utilities. Local officials estimate at least 50 million pesos more are needed before burials can begin. Governor Luis Munguía’s administration promises to finalize the budget, but so far the new cemetery sits unused.

In Bahía de Banderas, the challenge takes a different form. The area holds several ejido-run burial grounds, but ejidatarios reserve those for community members only. Outsiders seeking plots face long waits or must travel farther inland. Former PAN mayor Jaime Cuevas launched plans for a public cemetery in San Juan de Abajo, but the Morales administration never secured a location with full legal and health permits. Mayor Héctor Santana notes that without proper land titles and sanitary approval, the new site cannot open. “We cannot bury residents in a cemetery that lacks state health clearance,” he says.

With no ready alternatives, funeral homes are diverting families to private cemeteries in nearby towns or urging cremations. Local religious leaders warn that rising costs and limited space could create social tensions. Residents have begun petitioning municipal councils for emergency measures or temporary burial zones.

City councils in all three municipalities acknowledge the urgency. They face competing priorities: balancing budgets, completing environmental impact studies and securing public health approvals. Meanwhile, graves accumulate in overcrowded plots and families wait for final resting places. If the Bay Area Cemetery Crisis continues unresolved, it could drive up funeral costs, fuel community unrest and force residents to seek distant solutions.

For now, mayors and councilors say they are in constant talks with state authorities to unlock funding and fast-track permits. But without swift action, the shortage will grow sharper with each passing week, turning a logistical challenge into a potential public health and social emergency.

The Banderas Bay area cemetery crisis leaves Cabo Corrientes, Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas scrambling for burial spaces as overcrowding . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • PROTECCION-CIVIL-CICLONES-PACIFICO-1Los Cabos Braces as Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara Approach Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11, 2025. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez says Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara do not yet threaten the municipality’s coastlines, but residents should stay alert. Weather models…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top