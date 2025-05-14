BBVA Forces 96-Year-Old Woman in Stretcher to Make Personal Visit to Bank by Ambulance to Prover Identity

A 96-year-old ISSSTE pensioner in Oaxaca was carried on a stretcher to a BBVA branch after biometric ID failed. Her family has filed complaints with CNDH, DDHPO, and Condusef.

In a disturbing display of institutional rigidity, a 96-year-old pensioner, bedridden and immobile, was forced to be carried on a stretcher before a bank executive in Oaxaca to verify her identity after the institution’s biometric system failed to recognize her. The incident, which took place at the Bancomer BBVA branch in the Reforma neighborhood, has prompted the family to . . .