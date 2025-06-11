Top Raicilla Spots in Puerto Vallarta

Discover where to try authentic raicilla in Puerto Vallarta with distillery tours at Casa Velas, small-batch releases from Aycya, and expert tastings that showcase Jalisco’s floral agave spirit.

Raicilla has quietly stepped out of tequila’s shadow to become Puerto Vallarta’s must-try spirit. This lesser-known agave distillate from Jalisco offers a lighter, fruitier alternative to mezcal’s smoke and tequila’s punch. Crafted from Agave maximiliana, raicilla delivers floral notes and a smooth finish that make it irresistible to both local connoisseurs and curious travelers.

The spirit’s story reaches back to the late 1700s, when Spanish authorities banned raicilla production. That prohibition only added to its mystique. Today, a revival led by the Fernandez del Valle family and raicillero Jorge Luis puts raicilla back on the map. Their Aycya distillery, tucked into the Sierra Madre Occidental, follows traditional methods—slow cooking piñas, fermenting in small batches, and distilling over open flames.

Aycya’s lineup includes Maximiliana Joven, bright and unaged, and Madurada, which rests until it picks up a hint of wood’s warmth. Each bottle reflects the mountain terroir and centuries-old know-how. Though U.S. imports once stalled under red tape, limited shipments now arrive stateside, letting Americans sample raicilla alongside tequila and mezcal at specialty bars.

For a true insider’s view, book the Raicilla Roots experience at Casa Velas. This adults-only resort handles transport from Puerto Vallarta, guides you through Aycya’s hidden-valley distillery and hosts private tastings of exclusive varieties. Along the way, you’ll learn to spot the differences between coastal salt-lick notes and mountain-flower sweetness, deepening your agave spirit savvy.

Whether you’re an agave enthusiast or just Raicilla-curious, Puerto Vallarta now offers more ways to taste this heritage liquor than ever before. From boutique bottles on hotel shelves to immersive distillery tours, you can trace raicilla’s journey from outlawed drink to Jalisco’s next big export—all while enjoying Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant shoreline setting.