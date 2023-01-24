Blockade in the hotel zone of Cancun caused tourists to walk miles to the airport

Taxi drivers imposed a blockade at the accesses to the hotel zone of Cancun, Quintana Roo, for which hundreds of tourists and locals had to walk several miles to reach the Cancun International Airport. Taxi drivers have been blocking Uber drivers and dragging tourists out of the cars . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.