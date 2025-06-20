Bus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported.

A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving no one seriously injured.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Guatemala and Perú streets, near the Volkswagen dealership, when a bus from the Magisterio route suddenly lost control and drove straight into the canal. Witnesses say the vehicle had been swerving moments before the crash, and several passengers reported that the driver appeared to be drowsy or distracted.

The bus, which was carrying several passengers on their morning commute, came to a halt inside the canal, partially submerged but upright. Emergency responders from Civil Protection, local firefighters, and traffic police arrived quickly at the scene. Two women received minor injuries—scrapes and bruises—but were treated on-site and did not require hospitalization.

Traffic in the area was disrupted as authorities used heavy machinery to extract the bus from the canal. Police temporarily closed lanes to allow cleanup and recovery efforts to proceed safely.

Some passengers, visibly shaken by the crash, spoke with neighbors and the press while waiting for alternate transportation. One joked that after such a scare, “everyone’s going to need a pastry to calm down before work.” Despite the shock, most resumed their day shortly after the incident.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash, but preliminary reports point to driver fatigue or inattention. No official statement has been made regarding potential sanctions or consequences for the transport company.

Residents often complain about the speed in which buses travel, aging buses, long hours for drivers, and a lack of oversight. The city has faced pressure in recent years to improve transport infrastructure, but progress has been slow.

Local authorities are expected to review the incident and evaluate the driver’s condition and company practices. For now, the Magisterio route continues to operate.

