BUSTED: American arrested in Playa de Carmen with 55 bags of marijuana and 100 bags of cocaine

Members of the Mexican Army arrested 2 men, one from the United States and the other a Mexican national, for possession of 650 doses of drugs and a firearm.
The officers of the Preventive Police and the Canine Unit were carrying out patrol tasks on 2nd Street between 10th and 15th Avenues in the Centro neighborhood when they noticed a person carrying a backpack and a firearm could be seen at waist level. The man was stopped but tried to flee until he reached a two-story building.
John “ N ”, 38 years old, from the city of Chicago, United States, was captured inside the building and had a firearm with 5 cartridges, 55 bags of marijuana, and 100 bags of cocaine, in addition to cash.
Another person identified as Daniel “ N ”, a 46-year-old man from Mexico City, was also in the building. Through inspection work, he was found in possession of 516 bags of cocaine, a suitcase with a sealed package of marijuana, and 7 small bags with an undetermined substance.
During the operation, Calle 2 was closed. One of the detainees had a health problem, for which he requested the services of an ambulance and was transferred to the General Hospital of Playa del Carmen, escorted by a patrol.
Preliminary information indicates that his blood pressure was low, so after a medical check-up, he was taken to the Public Security unit, where he met the other detainee. The two people were placed at the disposal of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Health in its Narcomenudeo Modality.
