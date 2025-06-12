Cabo San Lucas Firefighters open emergency response module at beaches of Los Cabos

Los Cabos emergency dispatch unit now permanent in Cabo del Sol, cutting response times for accidents, beach rescues and community calls in the tourist corridor.

The Cabo San Lucas Fire and Rescue Department has launched a new emergency dispatch module in the Cabo del Sol development, aiming to slash response times for traffic accidents, beach rescues and neighborhood emergencies in the busy tourist corridor.

The new module sits in a semi-permanent building equipped to house permanent staff. It represents a joint effort by the Cabo San Lucas Firefighters Board, the Cabo del Sol development and the 15th Los Cabos City Council. During an initial 15-day test phase, a firefighting unit with operational personnel was deployed on short shifts to evaluate workflows and communications. Now the site will serve as a full-time dispatch center under the direct operation of the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Our goal is to be closer to where tourists and residents need us most,” said the department’s chief. “By positioning this unit in the heart of the corridor, we can reach a car crash on the highway, a swimmer in distress or a family in need up to two minutes faster.”

Between January 1 and May 31, 2025, the department responded to nearly 1,000 incidents requiring fire engine or rescue units. They also delivered around 850 pre-hospital services via ambulance. Placing a dispatch center within Cabo del Sol cuts the distance ambulances and fire trucks must travel, improving survival odds in life-threatening situations.

The Cabo del Sol development provided land and initial infrastructure, while the firefighters’ board handled equipment installation and volunteer coordination. The 15th City Council allocated budget for staff accommodations and communications upgrades. Council members have pledged to expand the network by adding more substations and dispatch points across Los Cabos in the coming months.

Local business owners and residents have praised the project. “Having emergency responders so close gives us real peace of mind,” said a hotel manager in Cabo del Sol. “In high season, tourist traffic spikes. Quick intervention can make all the difference.”

In addition to traffic and rescue calls, the new unit will handle community assistance requests in nearby residential areas—from small medical emergencies to flood warnings in low-lying streets. The semi-permanent structure houses a break room, bunk area and meeting space, ensuring staff stay on site and respond without delay.

The permanent deployment follows successful drills that simulated major accident scenarios and multi-casualty beach incidents. Technical staff tested radio links, GPS tracking and cross-department coordination. After ironing out communication gaps, the department reported a 20-percent drop in average dispatch time.

Looking ahead, officials plan to replicate the model in San José del Cabo and the eastern corridor toward La Paz. The City Council’s emergency services committee is reviewing proposals this summer and will announce locations by August.

Fire Chief García summed up the effort: “This is more than a building—it’s a promise to our community. Thanks to our partners in tourism development and the City Council, we’re ready to save more lives and protect everyone who calls Los Cabos home or comes to visit.”

The permanent module opens this week, with staff shifting to 24/7 rotations by June 15. Residents and visitors can report emergencies through the standard 911 system, which will now route calls directly to the closest unit in Cabo del Sol.

