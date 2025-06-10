Cabo San Lucas Launches Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign

The Municipal Health Institute in Cabo San Lucas rolls out the Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign on June 9, 10 and 13, 2025, to curb stray populations and boost animal welfare.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – The Municipal Health Institute invites neighborhood residents to join the Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign in the 4 de Marzo area of Cabo San Lucas. The free drive runs on Monday, June 9; Tuesday, June 10; and Friday, June 13, 2025. Daily sessions start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until local demand is met.

The campaign promotes public health and animal welfare by offering ethical control of the pet population. Organizers say sterilizing pets reduces the number of strays that roam city streets and helps prevent animal suffering. Participants must fast their dogs and cats for at least eight hours before their appointment. Officials advise against bringing pregnant, nursing, or in-heat females to safeguard animal well-being.

To secure a spot, pet owners must send a WhatsApp message to (624) 132-1454. Staff will confirm the appointment time and provide fasting reminders. The institute stresses that scheduling in advance helps crews manage daily quotas and avoids overcrowding at the clinic.

Juan Carlos Costich Pérez, head of the Municipal Health Institute, said the campaign has already yielded strong results. “From January through May 2025, we carried out 22 free canine and feline sterilization campaigns and cared for 2,097 pets,” Pérez reported. “By keeping these activities free and open to all, we aim to lower the number of homeless animals. We will continue with more campaigns in the coming months.”

This initiative forms part of the 15th Los Cabos City Council’s ongoing drive to protect public health and boost animal welfare. Council leaders view pet sterilization as a key step in reducing stray wildlife and promoting responsible ownership. They hope that community members will take advantage of the free service and encourage friends and neighbors to participate.

Local veterinarians volunteer their time and expertise to perform spays and neuters. Supporting staff handle intake, recovery, and post-operative care instructions. The institute provides follow-up advice on vaccination and parasite prevention to ensure lasting health benefits for each animal.

Residents who have sterilized pets speak highly of the program. Ana López, a dog owner in 4 de Marzo, said her two mixed-breed dogs recovered quickly after surgery. “I saw how professional the team was, and my pets got home early the same day,” López noted. “Now I don’t worry about unexpected litters or stray encounters.”

By combining professional care, community outreach, and clear scheduling, the Municipal Health Institute seeks to make sterilization accessible across Los Cabos. Future campaigns will rotate through other neighborhoods to reach rural zones and underserved areas. Officials invite the public to follow the institute’s social media channels and local bulletins for announcements about upcoming dates.

The Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign offers a practical solution to curb the region’s growing stray population. It also underscores Los Cabos’s commitment to humane animal treatment and healthier neighborhoods. Pet owners can protect their companions and contribute to the wider community by booking a free appointment today.