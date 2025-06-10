Cabo San Lucas Launches Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign

The Municipal Health Institute in Cabo San Lucas rolls out the Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign on June 9, 10 and 13, 2025, to curb stray populations and boost animal welfare.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – The Municipal Health Institute invites neighborhood residents to join the Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign in the 4 de Marzo area of Cabo San Lucas. The free drive runs on Monday, June 9; Tuesday, June 10; and Friday, June 13, 2025. Daily sessions start at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until local demand is met.

The campaign promotes public health and animal welfare by offering ethical control of the pet population. Organizers say sterilizing pets reduces the number of strays that roam city streets and helps prevent animal suffering. Participants must fast their dogs and cats for at least eight hours before their appointment. Officials advise against bringing pregnant, nursing, or in-heat females to safeguard animal well-being.

To secure a spot, pet owners must send a WhatsApp message to (624) 132-1454. Staff will confirm the appointment time and provide fasting reminders. The institute stresses that scheduling in advance helps crews manage daily quotas and avoids overcrowding at the clinic.

Juan Carlos Costich Pérez, head of the Municipal Health Institute, said the campaign has already yielded strong results. “From January through May 2025, we carried out 22 free canine and feline sterilization campaigns and cared for 2,097 pets,” Pérez reported. “By keeping these activities free and open to all, we aim to lower the number of homeless animals. We will continue with more campaigns in the coming months.”

This initiative forms part of the 15th Los Cabos City Council’s ongoing drive to protect public health and boost animal welfare. Council leaders view pet sterilization as a key step in reducing stray wildlife and promoting responsible ownership. They hope that community members will take advantage of the free service and encourage friends and neighbors to participate.

Local veterinarians volunteer their time and expertise to perform spays and neuters. Supporting staff handle intake, recovery, and post-operative care instructions. The institute provides follow-up advice on vaccination and parasite prevention to ensure lasting health benefits for each animal.

Residents who have sterilized pets speak highly of the program. Ana López, a dog owner in 4 de Marzo, said her two mixed-breed dogs recovered quickly after surgery. “I saw how professional the team was, and my pets got home early the same day,” López noted. “Now I don’t worry about unexpected litters or stray encounters.”

By combining professional care, community outreach, and clear scheduling, the Municipal Health Institute seeks to make sterilization accessible across Los Cabos. Future campaigns will rotate through other neighborhoods to reach rural zones and underserved areas. Officials invite the public to follow the institute’s social media channels and local bulletins for announcements about upcoming dates.

The Canine and Feline Sterilization Campaign offers a practical solution to curb the region’s growing stray population. It also underscores Los Cabos’s commitment to humane animal treatment and healthier neighborhoods. Pet owners can protect their companions and contribute to the wider community by booking a free appointment today.

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

