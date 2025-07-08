Cancun airport passenger recovery nears 2024 levels after early year decline

Passenger traffic at Cancun International Airport has steadily rebounded in 2025, closing the gap to last year’s record levels with a 4.7% decline in June as domestic travel holds strong and new international routes arrive.

Cancún International Airport (AIC) has shaken off a slow start to 2025 and is steadily closing in on its record passenger volumes from last year. According to Aeropuertos del Sureste’s (Asur) monthly report, June’s traffic was just 4.7% below the same month in 2024—the smallest gap so far this year.

In the first half of 2025, AIC welcomed 15.4 million travelers, compared to 16.2 million over the same period in 2024. The airport saw its widest shortfall of 7.2% in February but has cut that deficit month after month since March, when it recorded a 6.2% drop. April’s decline narrowed to 5%, May to 4.8%, and in June it reached 4.7%.

AIC director Carlos Trueba Coll noted the steady improvement and expects traffic to continue rebounding. “We see that summer and early winter schedules look strong,” he said, pointing to new Virgin Atlantic and Aer Lingus flights from the U.K. and Ireland. Trueba Coll highlighted that the airport closed 2024 with 30 million passengers and anticipates matching that milestone soon.

Domestic traffic has held up best, with 4.8 million travelers in the first half of 2025—a drop of just 1% from a year earlier. International arrivals and departures saw a steeper fall, handling 10.6 million passengers versus 11.3 million in 2024, marking a 6.2% decline.

Meanwhile, Cozumel’s airport has felt a sharper hit. It logged 361,922 travelers through June 2025, down 15.4% from 427,874 in the same stretch of 2024. The drop reflects reduced leisure and cruise passengers, though local officials are exploring new routes and promotions to attract visitors back.

Tourism experts say Cancun’s recovery underscores the strength of Mexico’s premier beach destination. While global travel remains unpredictable, Mexico’s Vaccine Rollout Program and ongoing promotional efforts have kept demand high, especially in key North American markets. Airlines have adjusted capacity to meet shifting demand, and tour operators report rising bookings for late 2025 and early 2026.

On the ground, hotels and resorts around Cancun have ramped up hiring to match the uptick in arrivals. Industry group the Mexican Hotel Association reports occupancy rates above 75% in June—comparable to pre-pandemic levels—and expects a busy winter season. Local businesses, from restaurants to tour operators, say they’ve felt a gradual return to normal as passenger numbers climb.

Despite signs of recovery, challenges remain. Currency fluctuations have pushed up operational costs, and competition from emerging beach destinations in the Caribbean and Central America is growing. To stay competitive, Cancun’s airport and tourism boards plan to expand services, invest in green infrastructure, and offer targeted promotions to markets in Europe and South America.

As Cancun airport passenger recovery continues, industry leaders say momentum is on their side. With new flight routes, solid domestic travel, and a narrowing gap to 2024 figures, AIC appears set to match—or even surpass—its previous records by year’s end.