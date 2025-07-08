Cancun airport passenger recovery nears 2024 levels after early year decline

/ By

Cancún

Passenger traffic at Cancun International Airport has steadily rebounded in 2025, closing the gap to last year’s record levels with a 4.7% decline in June as domestic travel holds strong and new international routes arrive.

Cancún International Airport (AIC) has shaken off a slow start to 2025 and is steadily closing in on its record passenger volumes from last year. According to Aeropuertos del Sureste’s (Asur) monthly report, June’s traffic was just 4.7% below the same month in 2024—the smallest gap so far this year.

In the first half of 2025, AIC welcomed 15.4 million travelers, compared to 16.2 million over the same period in 2024. The airport saw its widest shortfall of 7.2% in February but has cut that deficit month after month since March, when it recorded a 6.2% drop. April’s decline narrowed to 5%, May to 4.8%, and in June it reached 4.7%.

AIC director Carlos Trueba Coll noted the steady improvement and expects traffic to continue rebounding. “We see that summer and early winter schedules look strong,” he said, pointing to new Virgin Atlantic and Aer Lingus flights from the U.K. and Ireland. Trueba Coll highlighted that the airport closed 2024 with 30 million passengers and anticipates matching that milestone soon.

Domestic traffic has held up best, with 4.8 million travelers in the first half of 2025—a drop of just 1% from a year earlier. International arrivals and departures saw a steeper fall, handling 10.6 million passengers versus 11.3 million in 2024, marking a 6.2% decline.

Meanwhile, Cozumel’s airport has felt a sharper hit. It logged 361,922 travelers through June 2025, down 15.4% from 427,874 in the same stretch of 2024. The drop reflects reduced leisure and cruise passengers, though local officials are exploring new routes and promotions to attract visitors back.

Tourism experts say Cancun’s recovery underscores the strength of Mexico’s premier beach destination. While global travel remains unpredictable, Mexico’s Vaccine Rollout Program and ongoing promotional efforts have kept demand high, especially in key North American markets. Airlines have adjusted capacity to meet shifting demand, and tour operators report rising bookings for late 2025 and early 2026.

On the ground, hotels and resorts around Cancun have ramped up hiring to match the uptick in arrivals. Industry group the Mexican Hotel Association reports occupancy rates above 75% in June—comparable to pre-pandemic levels—and expects a busy winter season. Local businesses, from restaurants to tour operators, say they’ve felt a gradual return to normal as passenger numbers climb.

Despite signs of recovery, challenges remain. Currency fluctuations have pushed up operational costs, and competition from emerging beach destinations in the Caribbean and Central America is growing. To stay competitive, Cancun’s airport and tourism boards plan to expand services, invest in green infrastructure, and offer targeted promotions to markets in Europe and South America.

As Cancun airport passenger recovery continues, industry leaders say momentum is on their side. With new flight routes, solid domestic travel, and a narrowing gap to 2024 figures, AIC appears set to match—or even surpass—its previous records by year’s end.

Passenger traffic at Cancun International Airport has steadily rebounded in 2025, closing the gap to last year’s record levels with a . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • clandestine-trash-dumping-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles. In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • crocodile-killed-el-salado-estuaryCrocodile killed in El Salado estuary prompts criminal complaint The crocodile killed in El Salado estuary has led Semadet to file a criminal complaint with the FGR and Profepa, underscoring Mexico’s wildlife protection laws and plans to restart educational workshops. Authorities discovered the mutilated carcass of a roughly two-and-a-half-meter crocodile in the El Salado estuary on Friday, July 4, triggering an immediate legal response.…
Scroll to Top