Cancún begins flood prevention measures for the 2025 hurricane season

Cancún flood prevention efforts, including shelters, personnel mobilization, and infrastructure cleaning, aim to protect residents during the 2025 hurricane season with comprehensive flood prevention measures.

The Benito Juárez City Council has rolled out a broad set of flood prevention measures to shield Cancún residents from heavy rain and potential storm surge during the 2025 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Municipal president Ana Paty Peralta outlined the key actions designed to keep streets dry, protect public safety, and prepare for the Atlantic’s predicted tropical storms.

Peralta reported that local authorities expect 13 to 17 tropical storms in the Atlantic this season. To meet that challenge, the council has deployed 1,066 staff members and 267 vehicles across multiple departments. Teams from Civil Protection, Firefighters, Public Services, Siresol, Ecology, the Secretariat of Citizen Security, Municipal Transit, and Zofemat will work around the clock. By coordinating these resources, officials aim to clear blockages, respond swiftly to emergencies, and guide residents to safety when needed.

The municipal government has identified 623 spaces in 82 temporary shelters to house more than 18,000 people if heavy rains force evacuation. Recognizing that pets are part of the family, one facility has been outfitted as a pet-friendly shelter. In addition, 76 hotels have agreed to serve as emergency shelters with capacity for over 22,000 guests. By spreading out options, the council ensures that families, seniors, and vulnerable groups have a comfortable place to stay with access to food, water, and medical support.

To prevent puddles and flooding on major arteries, crews have begun dredging absorption wells and clearing grates and sewers across the city. Public Services and Firefighters are pruning trees that might block roads or fall during high winds. The council has also asked the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to trim vegetation around high-voltage power lines to reduce the chance of outages caused by branches. These preemptive steps will keep water flowing off roadways and limit hazards from downed wires.

Peralta invited residents to report clogged drains, fallen branches, or street flooding via the municipal app or hotline. “We need close cooperation,” she said. By empowering citizens to flag trouble spots, the council can dispatch teams faster and minimize damage. Neighborhood committees will also help check on seniors and families with mobility challenges, ensuring no one is left behind.

As the season progresses, the council will hold weekly briefings to track storm developments and adjust response plans. Officials will verify generator readiness at public facilities and restock emergency supplies. “Our top goal is to protect lives and maintain essential services,” Peralta said. “By planning now, we reduce risks when the rain starts.”

With people, equipment, and shelters in place, Benito Juárez stands prepared to weather the coming storms. Residents should stay informed, follow official guidance, and help neighbors when possible. Together, these flood prevention measures aim to keep Cancún safe and resilient throughout the hurricane season.