Cancún Tops Blue Flag Rankings Again with 49 Certifications for 2025–2026

Cancún

Cancún leads Mexico and the Americas in Blue Flag certifications for 2025–2026, earning 49 awards across beaches, hotels, and sustainable boats.

Cancún has once again cemented its status as Mexico’s top beach destination and a global leader in sustainable tourism. For the 2025–2026 season, the city became the first in the country to raise the prestigious Blue Flag, symbolizing its commitment to high environmental and safety standards across its beaches and maritime tourism services.

In total, Cancún now boasts 49 Blue Flag distinctions—more than any other municipality in the Americas. The certifications include seven public beaches managed by the local government, four hotel properties, and 38 tourism vessels that meet stringent international criteria.

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognized certification granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) to beaches and boats that meet rigorous environmental, safety, accessibility, and cleanliness standards.

A Shared Effort Between Public and Private Sectors

During a formal ceremony at the Live Aqua hotel, Governor Mara Lezama and Mayor Ana Paty Peralta led the flag-raising event to celebrate this achievement. Peralta announced that Cancún had successfully renewed 47 existing Blue Flag certifications and added two new ones for the season.

“We are proud to announce that for the 2025–2026 season, our municipality will achieve the renewal of these 47 Blue Flag awards and add two new distinctions,” said Peralta. “Seven public beaches run by the municipality, four hotels, and 38 boats.”

Peralta highlighted the collective responsibility required to maintain these standards, emphasizing that the natural beauty of Cancún is a shared asset that must be protected with dedication and long-term vision.

She also acknowledged the work of the Federal Maritime-Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) and local Public Services teams who maintain the beaches daily. From cleaning crews to hotel staff who manually sift sand to remove microplastics, the effort spans multiple sectors.

“We will continue to invite more hotels to join this commitment to protect our coasts,” Peralta added.

Leadership Recognized

Governor Mara Lezama praised the mayor’s leadership in expanding the Blue Flag program and underlined the importance of cross-sector collaboration. Each flag raised, she said, represents the work of many hands—government, private industry, and local communities—all united in protecting Cancún’s coastal resources.

Joaquín Díaz Ríos, a prominent figure in the international environmental community and a member of the FEE’s global board of directors, also spoke at the event. Díaz Ríos, who serves as president of the Blue Flag International Jury and executive director of FEE Mexico, reaffirmed Cancún’s position as the capital of Blue Flag destinations.

“There is no municipality in all of America that has more distinct Blue Flag certifications,” Díaz Ríos stated. “This is something to applaud, especially since these achievements meet strict international standards. In many countries, the beach season is only four months, but here in Cancún, the work continues 52 weeks a year, 365 days a year.”

He attributed the city’s success to the strong coordination between all stakeholders involved—from hoteliers and tourism operators to local and state authorities.

Public Beaches Honored

As part of the ceremony, Governor Lezama formally presented the Blue Flag certification to Playa Delfines, one of the most iconic public beaches in Cancún. Six other public beaches were also honored: Playa Del Niño, Playa Las Perlas, Playa Chac Mool, Playa Marlín, Playa Ballenas, and Playa Coral.

Representatives from certified hotels and tour boat operators also received their Blue Flags and participated in the ceremonial flag raising alongside government officials.

Looking Ahead

Cancún’s Blue Flag achievements aren’t just a badge of honor—they’re a statement about the city’s direction. As mass tourism continues to challenge Mexico’s coastal regions, Cancún is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable practices, setting a high bar for others to follow.

The renewed and expanded certifications signal that environmental care isn’t a one-off effort but a year-round priority. With 49 certifications in hand, Cancún is not only Mexico’s crown jewel of beach tourism but also a model for international destinations striving for balance between tourism growth and ecological responsibility.

