Cancún Fire Department Fires Surge During 2025 Hot Season

During the 2025 hot season, Cancún fire department fires reached 1,040 incidents—mostly human-caused. Officials warn of environmental risks and urge constant vigilance to prevent more brush, landfill, and garbage fires.

This year’s hot season has tested the limits of the Cancún Fire Department, which has already responded to 1,040 reports of fires across the region—most triggered by human activity. With several weeks still on the calendar before the heat gives way to the rains, the department’s director warns that the toll could climb higher if precautions aren’t tightened.

“So far this year, we’ve had around 1,040 visits. You could say that by the end of the hot season, that will be the total,” said Aquileo Cervantes Álvarez, director of the Fire Department of the municipality of Benito Juárez. His remarks underline the scale of the challenge facing firefighters as temperatures climb above 35 °C and vegetation dries out.

Among the dozens of incidents, the most complex to date involved a large blaze at the former Cancún landfill in Region 241—a site bordering the mainland link to Isla Mujeres. That fire, which began late last Sunday, burned for days as compacted garbage fed the flames. “It was the first large-scale fire of the year we’ve had,” Cervantes Álvarez explained. “The others have been garbage fires, green-areas fires, and brush fires.”

To tackle the landfill inferno, Cancún firefighters joined forces with the Civil Protection Directorate, the public agency Siresol (Integrated Solid Waste Solution), and their counterparts in Isla Mujeres. A water truck ferried from the island helped first to contain the blaze and then to extinguish it completely. Crews also deployed heavy machinery to remove burning debris and douse the site thoroughly.

Despite the joint effort, uncertainty still surrounds the cause. “We must maintain constant vigilance,” Cervantes Álvarez said. “The truth is, we don’t know the cause, but there are times when there are bottles or glass—because it’s a garbage dump—and they can cause a fire.” He added that deliberate ignition could not be ruled out, stressing that irresponsible disposal of flammable materials poses a growing threat.

Most of the other 1,039 calls involved brush or rubbish fires sparked by discarded cigarettes, broken glass magnifying sunlight, or deliberate burning of yard waste. With strong winds and low humidity, small sparks can quickly balloon into emergencies that endanger nearby communities and fragile ecosystems.

Environmental groups have echoed the fire department’s warning, noting that recurring fires at the landfill and in nearby green areas release toxins and contribute to air pollution. Local residents, too, report ash and smoke drifting into residential zones, raising health concerns for children and the elderly.

Looking ahead, Cervantes Álvarez urged citizens to take simple steps: avoid burning trash, clear dry brush around homes, and report any suspicious activity near wooded areas. “We have to work together,” he said. “With higher temperatures still to come, prevention is our best tool to stop these fires from spreading and protect both people and the environment.”

As the hot season continues through late summer, the Cancún Fire Department remains on high alert. Officials plan to increase patrols in known hotspots, step up public-awareness campaigns, and coordinate closely with municipal and state agencies. Their goal is clear: to limit the final tally well below projections and keep Cancún’s neighborhoods and natural areas safe.

